UCF vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have jumped all the way up to No. 18 in the country, and they come out of their bye week to take on the UCF Knights in Week 6.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been one of the best passers in the country this season, leading Oklahoma State to an upset win over Oregon that has really made its season to date. The Cowboys may need to win out to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, but their schedule isn’t that tough with Houston (No. 22) and Texas Tech (No. 11) as the only two ranked teams left on their schedule.

Meanwhile, UCF is 3-2 this season with a pair of losses against ranked teams (No. 25 Pitt and No. 22 Houston). The Knights lost by 10 to Houston in Week 5, but they are an impressive 4-1 against the spread so far in 2026.

Oddsmakers have set Oklahoma State as a clear favorite at home off the bye, but can it cover for the fourth time in five games?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 clash on Saturday afternoon.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UCF +9.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCF: +285

Oklahoma State: -360

Total

54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

UCF vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

UCF record: 3-2

Oklahoma State record: 3-1

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Key Player to Watch

Drew Mestemaker, Quarterback, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker is currently +4000 to win the Heisman , and he’s put together three great games in a row after the Cowboys offense struggled in Week 1 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Over his last three games, Mestemaker has thrown 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, putting up over 300 passing yards in each contest. While the turnovers are a concern (five picks already in 2026), Mestemaker is one of the best passers in the country and may be able to take advantage of a UCF defense that is better against the run in the 2026 season.

Plus, Mestermaker has 13 carries for 106 yards and a score on the ground, showing that he can make things happen even when the play breaks down. The Cowboys have flown into the top-25 this season, and another key Big 12 win should be enough to keep them there entering Week 7.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma State had a shaky offensive showing against Tulsa in Week 1, but it has been great since, ranking 29th overall in offensive success rate.

Mestemaker gives the Cowboys a very discernible floor this season, and against an unranked UCF team, Oklahoma State should be in play to win by double digits. After all, it has outscored opponents 100-24 since the win over Oregon in Week 2, and it quietly has the No. 14 defense in adjusted EPA/Play this season.

That’s going to be a major issue for UCF, which ranks 88th in adjusted offensive EPA/Play and well outside the top 100 in offensive success rate. The Knights are just 111th in the country in EPA/Pass and rely heavily on running back Duke Watson to carry their attack. He has over 400 rushing yards in 2026 and should have a huge role against and Oklahoma State defense that is just 96th in EPA/Rush.

A slower, low-scoring game would benefit the Knights, but I think this Cowboys team has a chance to finish in the top three in the Big 12. I’ll lay the points in this matchup, especially with the Cowboys coming into this game fresh off a bye.

Pick: Oklahoma State -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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