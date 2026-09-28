Unfortunate Caleb Williams Injury Update Impacts Jets vs. Bears Odds in NFL Week 4

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was ruled out for Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night with a hamstring strain, and it appears he's going to miss more this season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams is expected to miss three to four weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he suffered in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Bears waited until late in the week to rule Williams out for Monday, the star quarterback did not practice in the leadup to Monday's game.

Schefter: Caleb Williams expected to miss 3-4 weeks with Grade 2 hamstring strain. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

Chicago will be facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs if Williams misses three or four more games, and it has seen the injury impact its Week 4 odds against the New York Jets. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Bears as just 3-point favorites at home in that matchup with Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent expected to start.

Keenum reportedly is getting the start on Monday after Bagent missed most of the week in concussion protocol.

The #Bears are expected to start Case Keenum at QB against the #Eagles tonight.



Caleb Williams has already been ruled out, and Tyson Bagent practiced only once this week. Bagent was eventually cleared from the concussion protocol, but Keenum is slated to start. pic.twitter.com/CNu4WyHjQu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Bagent likely will start in Week 4 against New York -- unless Keenum really impresses -- but the Bears being just a one-possession favorite at home against the Jets is a serious downgrade from where they were before the season. Sports Illustrated spoke to various oddsmakers about Williams' value to the Bears, and the consensus is that he's worth about six points to the spread.

“At this point, the line appears to be fully accounting for the expectation that Caleb Williams will not play on Monday Night against the Eagles,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated earlier this week. “The market has effectively priced Williams as being worth roughly six points to both the spread and the total, highlighting just how significant his absence would be to the Bears' overall outlook and offensive production.”

Chicago's offense is a top-10 unit in EPA/Play this season, but it was No. 1 in the league after Week 1 when Williams combined for four scores. The star quarterback has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 407 yards, two scores and one pick in 2026, adding 15 carries for 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

It seems like the Bears will have to survive mutliple games without the former No. 1 overall pick, and based on his timeline, a likely return could come in Week 6 against Atlanta or Week 7 against New England.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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