U.S. Open Best Bets Today for Round 2: Bet Rory McIlroy to Beat Scottie Scheffler

The opening round of the U.S. Open was a tale of two waves. The morning wave had to deal with wind and harsh conditions, while the afternoon wave was able to attack pins and take advantage of the wind dying down.

There are still a few holes of the opening round left to be played this morning, but we can still lock in our bets for Round 2. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

U.S. Open Round 2 Best Bets Today

Rory McIlroy +112 vs. Scottie Scheffler via DraftKings

Cameron Young -124 vs. Ludvig Aberg via DraftKings

Sahith Theegala +180 vs. Jackson Koivun and Michael Kim via FanDuel

Rory McIlroy +112 vs. Scottie Scheffler

I bet on Rory McIlroy to beat Scottie Scheffler in Round 1, and I see no reason why we shouldn't go back to the well for Round 2. Scheffler has shown that he struggles in high winds, evidenced by his losing 0.88 strokes on the field with his approach play. If it weren't for his short game, Scheffler would be even further down the leaderboard.

McIlroy has much more experience in windy conditions, and he strung together a strong round both with his approach play and his putting. +112 odds are more than a fair price to bet on McIlroy to beat Scheffler again on Friday.

Cameron Young -124 vs. Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young finished at +2 in the first round, but there are a lot of promising takeaways from his performance. Believe it or not, he ranked fifth in the field in strokes-gained tee to green. He lost 2.44 strokes on the field with his putting, which is out of the ordinary for Young of late. If he can keep up his play from tee-to-green but get some better luck with his putter, he could go low in Round 2.

Ludvig Aberg was in the opposite situation. Had an average round from tee-to-green, but gained 2.69 strokes on the field with his putting. I think we're going to see regression from him, and positive regression from Young, which leads me to bet on the American to have the better Round 2 performance.

Sahith Theegala +180 vs. Jackson Koivun and Michael Kim

Despite finishing at +2 for the round, Sahith Theegala led the entire field on Thursday in strokes-gained tee to green. He lost an eye-popping 3.82 strokes with his putting. It's hard to believe he's going to continue to have that poor of a putting performance, so I think this is a great chance to buy low on him ahead of Round 2.

Jackson Koivun lost 0.32 strokes on the field from tee to green, and Michael Kim's lack of driving ability is going to continue to hurt him as the tournament goes on.

Theegala is set at more than a fair price at +180 to win his 3-ball group in Round 2.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!