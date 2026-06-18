The U.S. Open tees off today, and if you didn't already know, there are more ways to bet on the tournament than just placing pre-tournament bets that take all four rounds to cash.

We can also bet on each round, so if you want to get in on some Round 1 bets, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

U.S. Open Round 1 Bets

Rory McIlroy +115 vs. Scottie Scheffler via BetMGM

Russell Henley -125 vs. Bryson DeChambeau via FanDuel

Shane Lowry +172 vs. Joaquin Niemann and Alex Smalley via DraftKings

Rory McIlroy +115 vs. Scottie Scheffler

BetMGM is offering a Round 1 matchup bet between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, and I'll back the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world at plus-money.

Scottie Scheffler has struggled in the opening rounds of tournaments this season. In fact, you'd probably be surprised to find out that Scheffler ranks 21st in the field in total strokes gained in opening rounds over the past six months. By comparison, McIlroy ranks fifth. Scheffler may have the last laugh by the end of the tournament, but if you're going to fade him, the opening round is the time to do it.

Russell Henley -125 vs. Bryson DeChambeau

I'm already betting on Bryson DeChambeau to miss the cut, but I'm going to double-dip and bet on him to lose in a matchup bet with Russell Henley as well:

Shinnecock demands artistry with irons and creativity with wedges. I don't think DeChambeau has either, and his recent history at majors proves he isn't at the top of his game. Meanwhile, Russell Henley feels like a perfect fit for Shinnecock. There are few golfers on the planet whose iron play is as good as Henley's, and he can also get up-and-down from anywhere on the golf course.

Shane Lowry +172 vs. Joaquin Niemann and Alex Smalley

Shane Lowry is my best bet to be leading after the first round, and for the same reasons, I'm going to bet on him to win his 3-ball group against Joaquin Niemann and Alex Smalley.

No golfer in the field gains more strokes with their approach play in the first round of tournaments over the past six months than Shane Lowry. For the opening round, he's paired up with Joaquin Niemann, who continues to struggle at major championships, as well as Alex Smalley, who is coming off a missed cut at The Memorial Tournament. Lowry should have much shorter odds than +172 to win this 3-ball group.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!