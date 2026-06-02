U.S. Women's Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Riviera Country Club

It's time for the second women's major golf tournament of the season, the U.S. Women's Open, which is set to take place at the famous Riviera Golf Club this week.

Nelly Korda won the first Major, the Chevron Championship, and is now favored to win the U.S. Open for the first time in her career.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets to win at Riviera.

Women's U.S. Open Odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Nelly Korda +390

Jeeno Thitikul +1000

Ruoning Yin +1300

Hyo Joo Kim +1500

Hannah Green +1800

Miyu Yamashita +1800

Lydia Ko +3000

Minjee Lee +3300

Hye-Jin Choi +3300

Lottie Woad +3500

Charley Hull +4000

Ina Yoon +4000

Angel Yin +4500

Aki Iwai +4500

Rio Takeda +4500

How to Watch U.S. Women's Open

Thursday: 2-7 p.m. ET (USA Network), 7-10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Friday: 2-7 p.m. ET (USA Network), 7-10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday: 5-7 p.m. ET (USA Network), 7-10 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday: 3-5 p.m. ET (nbcsn), 5-8 p.m. ET (NBC)

U.S. Women's Purse

Date: Thursday, June 4-Sunday, June 7

Purse: $12 million ($2.4 million)

2025 champion: Maja Stark

U.S. Women's Open Best Bets to Win

Hannah Green +1800 via FanDuel

Of the golfers in the top tier of odds, I'm going to go with Hannah Green to win her second career major tournament. The Australian is in the midst of the best statistical season of her career. She's third on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season, behind only Nelly Korda and Hyo Joo Kim. Despite that being the case, she's fifth on the odds list to win.

She also enters this week in fantastic form, stringing together three wins in her last six worldwide starts.

Lottie Woad +4000 via Bet365

It's not a matter of "if" Lottie Woad is going to win a major, it's a matter of "when", and at +4000, I'm going to take a shot on it being this week at Riviera. The Englishwoman already has three professional wins in the past year, including winning the Kroger Queen City Championship in May.

Her game is still raw this early in her career, which leads to some varying results, but when she has her best stuff, she can beat any golfer in the world. She enters this week 15th on the LPGA in both strokes gained total and strokes-gained tee-to-green. Let's see if she can make some magic happen at Riviera.

Shioho Kuwaki +10000 via FanDuel

If you want a complete longshot bet, consider Shioho Kuwaki at 100-1. The 23-year-old isn't an LPGA member yet, but she has stepped up her game in a big way this year. She hasn't finished outside the top 12 in her last seven starts on LPGA Japan, including finishing top five in four straight starts with a win at the Sky RKB Ladies Classic.

It's a tall ask for her to carry that level of play to Riviera against the best women golfers in the world, but let's not underestimate the Japanese Tour. If she brings her best stuff, she's going to be in the mix on the weekend.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!