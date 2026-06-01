U.S. Women’s Open Odds: Nelly Korda Leads Jeeno Thitikul in Quest for Second Straight Major

Nelly Korda hasn’t won a U.S. Women’s Open in her career, but she is a sizeable betting favorite to get that monkey off her back this week and claim her second major to open the season.

Korda, who has three wins and three second-place finishes in seven starts this year, is +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club this week. That equates to a 22.2% implied probability. Those odds are also shorter than Scottie Scheffler to win any major this year.

Korda won the first major of the season, The Chevron Championship, in April in dominant fashion. She was two strokes ahead of the pack after round one and extended it from there, shooting an 18-under total and winning by five strokes. The World No. 1 has won three majors in her career, but has yet to win the U.S. Women's Open.

Korda came close last year, finishing T2, two strokes behind the winner, Maja Stark. Stark is +11000 at DK to repeat, not among the Top 40 on the oddsboard.

The closest player behind Korda is Jeeno Thitikul at +900. The 23-year-old has two wins this year, but has yet to win a major. She lost in a playoff at last year’s Evian, but that event was remembered as much for Thitikul’s missed putts as it was for the winner, Grace Kim’s amazing shotmaking.

Hyo Joo Kim of Korea and Ruoning Yin of China are tied for third on the oddsboard at +1325. Australia’s Hannah Green is fifth at +1800. Other notables include Lydia Ko (+2700), Minjee Lee (+3000), Charley Hull (+3400), and Lottie Woad (+3900).

The U.S. Women’s Open is arguably the most prestigious of all the majors in women’s golf. Every player in the Top 10 in total majors in women’s golf history has won at least one U.S. Open. Annika Sörenstam won it three times.

The story coming into the week is whether Korda can get that elusive win at this event. She has three Top 10s at the U.S. Women’s Open, but also has three missed cuts. She’s been dominant this season, with her worst finish being T8 at the Kroger Queen City Championship in mid-May.

Riviera would be quite the venue for her to get her first U.S. Open. A longtime PGA Tour stop, Riviera has hosted the U.S. Open, won by Ben Hogan, two PGA Championships, and is hosting the 2031 U.S. Open.

Here are the odds for the Top 40 players at DraftKings.

U.S. Women's Open Odds 2026

Nelly Korda +350

Jeeno Thitikul +900

Hyo Joo Kim +1325

Ruoning Yin +1325

Hannah Green +1800

Miyu Yamashita +2600

Hye-Jin Choi +2700

Lydia Ko +2700

Minjee Lee +3000

Charley Hull +3400

Lottie Woad +3900

Ina Yoon +3900

Rio Takeda +4100

Sei Young Kim +4300

Nasa Hataoka +4300

Angel Yin +4800

Gaby Lopez +5300

Akie Iwai +5400

Chisato Iwai +5400

Celine Boutier +5500

Auston Kim +6100

Allisen Corpuz +6300

Jin Hee Im +6600

Ayaka Furue +6900

Patty Tavatanakit +7000

Minami Katsu +7000

Somi Lee +7600

Yui Kawamoto +7800

A Lim Kim +7800

Rose Zhang +8000

Youmin Hwang +8200

Shiho Kuwaki +8200

Jin Young Ko +8600

Jennifer Kupcho +8600

Andrea Lee +8800

Casandra Alexander +9000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen +9200

Alison Lee +9400

Mao Saigo +9600

Linn Grant +10000

Carlota Ciganda +10000

Brooke Henderson +10000

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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