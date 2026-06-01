U.S. Women’s Open Odds: Nelly Korda Leads Jeeno Thitikul in Quest for Second Straight Major
Nelly Korda hasn’t won a U.S. Women’s Open in her career, but she is a sizeable betting favorite to get that monkey off her back this week and claim her second major to open the season.
Korda, who has three wins and three second-place finishes in seven starts this year, is +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club this week. That equates to a 22.2% implied probability. Those odds are also shorter than Scottie Scheffler to win any major this year.
Korda won the first major of the season, The Chevron Championship, in April in dominant fashion. She was two strokes ahead of the pack after round one and extended it from there, shooting an 18-under total and winning by five strokes. The World No. 1 has won three majors in her career, but has yet to win the U.S. Women's Open.
Korda came close last year, finishing T2, two strokes behind the winner, Maja Stark. Stark is +11000 at DK to repeat, not among the Top 40 on the oddsboard.
The closest player behind Korda is Jeeno Thitikul at +900. The 23-year-old has two wins this year, but has yet to win a major. She lost in a playoff at last year’s Evian, but that event was remembered as much for Thitikul’s missed putts as it was for the winner, Grace Kim’s amazing shotmaking.
Hyo Joo Kim of Korea and Ruoning Yin of China are tied for third on the oddsboard at +1325. Australia’s Hannah Green is fifth at +1800. Other notables include Lydia Ko (+2700), Minjee Lee (+3000), Charley Hull (+3400), and Lottie Woad (+3900).
The U.S. Women’s Open is arguably the most prestigious of all the majors in women’s golf. Every player in the Top 10 in total majors in women’s golf history has won at least one U.S. Open. Annika Sörenstam won it three times.
The story coming into the week is whether Korda can get that elusive win at this event. She has three Top 10s at the U.S. Women’s Open, but also has three missed cuts. She’s been dominant this season, with her worst finish being T8 at the Kroger Queen City Championship in mid-May.
Riviera would be quite the venue for her to get her first U.S. Open. A longtime PGA Tour stop, Riviera has hosted the U.S. Open, won by Ben Hogan, two PGA Championships, and is hosting the 2031 U.S. Open.
Here are the odds for the Top 40 players at DraftKings.
U.S. Women's Open Odds 2026
- Nelly Korda +350
- Jeeno Thitikul +900
- Hyo Joo Kim +1325
- Ruoning Yin +1325
- Hannah Green +1800
- Miyu Yamashita +2600
- Hye-Jin Choi +2700
- Lydia Ko +2700
- Minjee Lee +3000
- Charley Hull +3400
- Lottie Woad +3900
- Ina Yoon +3900
- Rio Takeda +4100
- Sei Young Kim +4300
- Nasa Hataoka +4300
- Angel Yin +4800
- Gaby Lopez +5300
- Akie Iwai +5400
- Chisato Iwai +5400
- Celine Boutier +5500
- Auston Kim +6100
- Allisen Corpuz +6300
- Jin Hee Im +6600
- Ayaka Furue +6900
- Patty Tavatanakit +7000
- Minami Katsu +7000
- Somi Lee +7600
- Yui Kawamoto +7800
- A Lim Kim +7800
- Rose Zhang +8000
- Youmin Hwang +8200
- Shiho Kuwaki +8200
- Jin Young Ko +8600
- Jennifer Kupcho +8600
- Andrea Lee +8800
- Casandra Alexander +9000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen +9200
- Alison Lee +9400
- Mao Saigo +9600
- Linn Grant +10000
- Carlota Ciganda +10000
- Brooke Henderson +10000
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra