Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Utah Utes are coming off their biggest win of the season, winning the Holy War against BYU by a score of 28-20. They're now 9-0 on the season and are not only Big 12 favorites, but have also established themselves as legitimate National Championship contenders.

They can't fall into the trap of looking past their Week 11 opponent, the No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats, who are coming off a 29-28 win against TCU.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's marquee matchup.

Utah vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Utah -2.5 (-115)

Arizona +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Utah -140

Arizona +115

Total

OVER 54.5 (-110)

UNDER 54.5 (-110)

Utah vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Casino Del Sol Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Utah record: 9-0

Arizona record: 7-2

Utah vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Utah is 5-3 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 5-3 in the last eight meetings between these two teams

Utah is 8-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Utah games this season

Arizona is 3-6 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Arizona games this season

Utah vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Devon Dampier, QB - Utah Utes

Devon Dampier is a one-man wrecking crew for Utah. The dual-threat quarterback can beat teams both through the air and on the ground. He almost single-handedly beat BYU last week, as he was responsible for all four of the Utes' touchdowns. He threw for two and then added two more on the ground. If Arizona can't find a way to slow him down, Utah is going to keep its undefeated record intact.

Utah vs. Arizona Prediction and Best Bet

Utah should be a much bigger favorite in this game. I've been riding with the Utes all season as they continue to be undervalued in the betting market. They enter Week 11 ranking 13th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and seventh in net success rate. By comparison, Arizona ranks 30th and 29th in those two metrics.

Arizona hasn't run the ball effectively this season, which means the Wildcats run into trouble when they face a defense that has a strong secondary, which feeds right into Utah's ideal scenario. Utah has the 14th-best pass defense according to success rate, which will lead to a long day for the Wildcats' offense.

I'll lay the points with the Utes once again.

Pick: Utah -2.5 (-115) via BetMGM

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