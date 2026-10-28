Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Finals Game 6

The WNBA Championship Trophy is in the building on Thursday afternoon, as the Golden State Valkyries are one win away from their first title in franchise history after taking Game 5 at home against the Atlanta Dream.

Game 6 has some strange circumstances, as a scheduling conflict has caused this game to be moved to 12:30 p.m. EST since the Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on Thursday night. It’s not ideal for a Finals environment, especially since the Dream are 4-1 at home in the playoffs and have drawn some big crowds.

Still, the show must go on, and these two teams have been very evenly matched through the first five games of this series. Defense has been the calling card, as the total in Game 6 is all the way down at 147.5 after neither team has reached 70 points in back-to-back games.

During the regular season, the Valkyries had the No. 1 defense in the league while the Dream were in the top four in offensive, defensive and net rating.

Oddsmakers have set the Dream as favorites in this matchup, but they’ll need more from Angel Reese and Allisha Gray (combined 4-for-20 in Game 5), if they’re going to win this series. On the Golden State side, it survived a bad shooting game from Gabby Williams to win Game 5 on its home floor.

The question on Thursday is simple: Can the Dream force a Game 7? If not, the Valkyries are going to have a title in just their second season as a WNBA franchise.

Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s Game 6, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Finals matchup.

Valkyries vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +4.5 (-108)

Dream -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +154

Dream: -185

Total

147.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Valkyries vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, E!, Peacock, SYFY

Series: Golden State leads 3-2

Valkyries vs. Dream Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Te-Hina Paopao -- questionable

Valkyries vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard 15+ Points (-136)

Rhyne Howard has really come on over the last three games in this series, scoring 16, 19 and 20 points while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.

Howard failed to reach 15 points in the first two games of this series, but she‘s done so in her other eight playoff games in 2026, averaging 16.8 points on 14.8 shots per game.

The Valkyries are the No. 1 defense in the W, but they have struggled to keep Howard in check the last few games. The All-Star guard had 20 of Atlanta’s 55 points in Game 5, and she may be the safest scoring bet in what has been a low-scoring Finals overall.

Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Golden State has not scored more than 71 points in a game in this series, falling short of 70 points in four of the five matchups.

So, with this total all the way down at 147.5, I’m going to take the UNDER again in Game 6.

The premise for this pick is pretty simple.

Both of these teams are averaging under 72 points per game in the first five games of this matchup, and Golden State has an effective field goal percentage of just 40.5 percent for the series (Atlanta is no better at 40.8 percent). For comparison, these teams were No. 8 (Atlanta) and No. 12 (Golden State) in effective field goal percentage, though both teams were well over 49 percent.

So, offense has taken a major step back in this series, and I don’t see that changing for Golden State on the road in Game 6. In the first two games in Atlanta, the Valkyries scored 71 and 67 points before an extremely low-scoring Game 5 that had just 119 combined points.

Rather than take the UNDER on the game total, I’d much rather focus on the Valkyries team total. Atlanta has a couple of high-scoring games (both in wins) in this series. If the Dream come out hot and make a play to force a Game 7, I’d guess that they’re pushing 80 points while the Valkyries may still fall short of this number.

There’s no doubt a low-scoring game benefits Golden State, and I think a Valkyries win comes in the same form as Games 1, 4 and 5 – low-scoring and close.

I’ll fade this offense, especially with Gabby Williams struggling a bit from the field in this series.

Pick: Valkyries Team Total UNDER 71.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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