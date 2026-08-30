Valkyries vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 30

An interesting Western Conference battle is set for Sunday, Aug. 30 in the WNBA, as the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries take on the Portland Fire in what is the first of three games in a row between these teams.

The WNBA is breaking for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16, so these games won’t all come back-to-back. But, the Fire and Valkyries are set to play tonight, on Sept. 18 and again on Sept. 22.

Golden State has a ton to play for in those games, as it remains just three games out of the No. 1-seed heading into Sunday’s action. The Fire (the No. 9 seed) have been eliminated from playoff contention, yet they’ve still won five of their last 10 games, including a blowout win over the playoff-bound Atlanta Dream in their last game.

Oddsmakers have set the Valkyries as road favorites in Sunday’s contest, but can the Fire and Carla Leite hang around?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the second of four meetings between these teams in 2026.

Valkyries vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -5.5 (-105)

Fire +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -205

Fire: +170

Total

157.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Valkyries vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, KPIX+, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 28-11

Fire record: 16-23

Valkyries vs. Fire Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin – out

Karlie Samuelson – questionable

Valkyries vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Veronica Burton 6+ Assists (-186)

This is a great matchup for Valkyries guard Veronica Burton, who is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season.

Burton has seven or more dimes in four of her last five games, including a 13-assist showing in a win over New York.

Now, she takes on a Portland team that is 14th in defensive rating, 13th in opponent points per game and last in the WNBA in opponent assists per game. Burton had nine dimes in her lone meeting with the Fire this season, and I expect another big game from her as the Valkyries look to make up some ground for the No. 1 seed in the league.

Valkyries vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Golden State is undervalued in this Western Conference battle:

The Valkyries and Fire will play three games in a row against each other (Aug. 30, Sept. 18 and Sept. 22) as the regular season winds down.

Golden State won the lone meeting between these teams by 18 points earlier this season, and I think the No. 2-seeded Valkyries are undervalued at this price.

Golden State has the second-best record in the WNBA, and it first in defensive rating, second in net rating and seventh in offensive rating this season.

The Fire, meanwhile, have not been able to stop anyone, ranking 14th in defensive rating while allowing over 91 points per game.

Portland pulled off an upset over Atlanta in its last game, but I’m not putting too much stock into that – even with the Fire at home.

Golden State needs a win to stay in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the league, and it already crushed this Portland team (albeit at home) once in 2026.

I’ll take a shot on the Valkyries to cover this spread as their defense should be able to string together way more stops than this Portland squad.

Pick: Valkyries -5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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