Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 27

A pair of playoff teams face off on Thursday night on Prime Video, as the New York Liberty play host to the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries.

This is the final regular season meeting between these teams, but there is a chance they face each other in the first round of the playoffs depending upon how the final seeding shakes out in the W.

So far, the Valkyries are 2-0 against the Liberty, though these teams have not met since June 28.

New York is looking to build on a 13-5 record at home, and it has jumped up in the standings by winning seven of its last 10 games. Even with Satou Sabally stepping away from the team to deal with her issues stemming from a concussion, the Liberty are loaded with All-Stars such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

Is that enough to beat a Golden State team that is No. 1 in the WNBA in defensive rating this season?

Golden State is coming off a win on the road on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun, and it would love to sweep the season series with the Liberty.

Oddsmakers have set New York as a slight favorite at home, with the total for this game just past 160.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s showdown.

Valkyries vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +2.5 (-110)

Liberty -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +120

Liberty: -142

Total

162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Valkyries record: 26-11*

Liberty record: 23-15

Valkyries vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally – out

Valkyries vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jonquel Jones 9+ Rebounds (-157)

New York star center Jonquel Jones is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, and she’s picked up at least nine boards in 12 of her 18 games since July 1.

Jones has 11 games with double-digit boards during that stretch, and she’s averaging 9.7 rebounds per game overall.

So, I think she’s worth a look against Golden State, which sits in the middle of the pack in rebound percentage (seventh) in the WNBA this season. Jones did fall short of this total in the first two meetings between these teams, but she’s grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four of her last five games.

Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I broke down my bet for this game in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points :

The Valkyries are the No. 2 team in the WNBA at hitting the UNDER this season, and their defense is the main reason why.

Golden State is No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 1 in opponent points per game and plays at the slowest pace in the WNBA. It’s like this team was built in a lab to play low-scoring games.

Even though New York has a lot more offensive talent, it has losses by 17 (at home) and nine (on the road) against this Golden State squad this season. In fact, the Liberty have been held to 70 and 67 points in their two games against the Valkyries, combining for less than 160 points in both meetings.

So, I don’t mind a bet on the UNDER in this matchup.

New York has actually hit the UNDER in 11 of 18 home games this season. While the Liberty are a top-five team in offensive rating this season, I have a hard time betting on any game the Valkyries play to go OVER a total this high.

Pick: UNDER 162.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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