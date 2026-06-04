Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Make it five wins in a row for the Minnesota Lynx and rookie guard Olivia Miles, as they blew out the Phoenix Mercury in their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup opener earlier this week.

The Lynx won the Commissioner’s Cup in 2024, and they’re looking to become the first team in league history to win the Cup two times.

On Thursday, the Lynx will put their winning streak to the test against the Golden State Valkyries, who are coming off a win against the Portland Fire and are No. 2 (behind Minnesota) in the league in net rating.

The Valkyries are one of the best defensive teams in the W, and they won't have to face Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

These two teams are going to be vying for the top spot in the West all season, so let’s jump right into the odds, a prop bet target and my prediction for Thursday’s Commissioner’s Cup clash.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +2.5 (-112)

Lynx -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +124

Lynx: -148

Total

163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Valkyries record: 6-3

Lynx record: 7-2

Valkyries vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier -- out

Emma Cechova -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- out

Valkyries vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles 20+ Points and Assists (-147)

Lynx rookie Olivia Miles has taken the league by storm, averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field.

I’m buying Miles in the prop market – even against a stingy Golden State defense – on Thursday night. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has six games with 20 or more points and assists, and she’s cleared this line in three games in a row.

The only knock on Miles? Her 3-point shot hasn’t come along yet at the professional level (11.1 percent from deep). Still, I expect her to handle a major workload on Thursday as the primary playmaker in this offense.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think the Lynx will keep their winning streak alive:

Minnesota is going to be a serious force once Collier returns, as it already ranks first in the W in net rating, first in defensive rating and fourth in offensive rating.

The Lynx are absolutely rolling right now, improving to 8-1 against the spread with their win over Phoenix earlier in the week. They have an average scoring margin of plus-12.0 in the 2026 campaign, and they’re a tough matchup for a Golden State team that has dropped games to some of the best teams in the league (Las Vegas, Indiana) so far in 2026.

Now, the Valkyries are 2-1 on the road and are in the top three in the league in net rating, defensive rating and offensive rating, but I like the Lynx to win this game at home.

Golden State is clearly a contender, but the team’s lack of a No. 1 scoring option is a concern against the best defense in the WNBA.

Pick: Lynx Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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