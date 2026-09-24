Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Golden State Valkyries’ quest for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA came up short, as they had a six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night by the Portland Fire.

It was a shocking loss for Golden State, which came into the game as a double-digit favorite. Now, the Valkyries are looking to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the league on the final day of the regular season.

Golden State is favored on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Sparks lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, which is why the No. 2 seed is still up for grabs.

It’s likely that the Aces and Valkyries will be on a collision course to play in the WNBA Semifinals, but an Aces win and a Golden State loss on Thursday would flip home court in that hypothetical series.

So, can Veronica Burton and Co. get a much-needed win to close out the regular season?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -11.5 (-110)

Sparks +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -625

Sparks: +455

Total

157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, KPIX+, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 31-12

Sparks record: 16-27

Valkyries vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Sparks Injury Report

Dearica Hamby – probable

Cameron Brink – out

Aaliyah Nye – out

Valkyries vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams 12+ Points (-171)

Gabby Williams has put together back-to-back big games for the Valkyries, scoring 16 points in a win over New York on Aug. 27 and 17 points in her first game back in the lineup against Portland.

Williams played over 40 minutes in that game, a sign her role could expand going forward with the Valkyries looking to the playoffs – and attempting to lock up the No. 2 seed tonight.

Overall, Williams is averaging 14.4 points per game in 2026, so I don’t mind getting her at a discounted number against a Sparks defense that is 13th in the league in defensive rating.

Plus, the former UConn star has 11 and 16 points in her two meetings with L.A. in 2026.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

The Valkyries have a lot more to play for on Thursday night, as a loss – and an Aces win – would drop Golden State out of the No. 2 spot.

While I lean with the Valkyries to win this game, they slipped to just 6-6 against the spread as road favorites with their most recent loss to Portland.

The Sparks aren’t mailing in the season, as Dearica Hamby is set to play after missing back-to-back games (she’s probable) and L.A. is 4-3 in its last seven games, losing just one matchup by more than 10 points.

Now, the Sparks have a pedestrian 6-6 ATS record as home dogs, but the Valkyries only beat them by six the last time these teams played in L.A. I’ll take the points with the Sparks still looking to play spoiler in 2026.

Pick: Sparks +11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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