Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The losing streak continues for the Seattle Storm, as they dropped a seventh game in a row on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Now, the Storm have a quick turnaround on Friday against the Golden State Valkyries, who are 2-2 in WNBA Commissioner's Cup play so far this season.

Golden State beat Seattle by 11 points earlier this season, and it has the third-best net rating in the W heading into this matchup. The Storm are still in search of their first Commissioner's Cup win of the season, and they’re set as sizable underdogs at home on Friday night.

Dominique Malonga and company have really struggled on offense (14th in the league in offensive rating) and that could be a problem against a Golden State team that boasts the fifth-best defensive rating in the league through 12 games.

Here’s a look at how to bet on this matchup, including a player prop, the latest odds and a game pick between these Western Conference squads.

Valkyries vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -7.5 (-115)

Storm +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -310

Storm: +250

Total

158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Valkyries record: 7-5

Storm record: 3-11

Valkyries vs. Storm Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Valkyries vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Natisha Heideman OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

This season, Natisha Heideman is shooting 35.4 percent from 3-point range, and he’s been one of the better offensive players for Seattle.

The veteran guard has multiple made 3-pointers in four consecutive games and eight of her 14 games overall in the 2026 season.

Heideman has a solid matchup against this Golden State team, which ranks 14th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 12th in opponent 3s made per game. While Heideman was 0-for-4 from deep in the season opener against the Valkyries, she’s taken at least six 3s in each of her last four games and is averaging a career-high 5.6 3-point attempts per game this season.

Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I expect Seattle’s losing streak to continue:

The Storm are straight up one of the worst teams in the league this season, ranking 14th in offensive rating, eighth in defensive rating and 14th in net rating (minus-8.8).

This was expected to be a rebuilding year for the Storm, and they have dropped seven games in a row with star Dominique Malonga (concussion) missing several of those matchups. Even with Malonga back, the Storm are 0-3, and they’re 1-5 overall when she plays in 2026.

Golden State has come back to earth after a fast start, but it still ranks third in net rating and fifth in defensive rating this season. It also had a double-digit win over the Storm to open the season.

Both of these teams are .500 against the spread this season, but Golden State has a much higher upside on the offensive end of the floor. Even though Seattle has turned things around a bit on offense, scoring the ball at a higher rate in games against the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks, it still had a multi-game stretch where it failed to clear 72 points.

I’ll trust the Valkyries defense to keep this Storm team in check and earn a win on Friday.

Pick: Valkyries -7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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