Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries are still alive for the No. 1 seed after upsetting the Minnesota Lynx on Monday, and they’re heavily favored in Wednesday’s contest against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun have just 10 wins in the 2026 season, but they’re coming off a win at home on Tuesday night against the Chicago Sky, covering the spread as 5.5-point underdogs. Wednesday’s game is the first time all season that the Sun have played a back-to-back, which could be an issue for them – even at home.

Golden State has a 2-0 record against the Sun this season, holding them to 70 or less points in both meetings. The Valkyries have the No. 1 defense in the WNBA, and they certainly showed that in Monday’s win over the Lynx, keeping them to just 66 points.

Can Gabby Williams, Veronica Burton and Co. build on that in a very winnable matchup?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for what could be a lopsided matchup on Aug. 26.

Valkyries vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -13.5 (-102)

Sun +13.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -800

Sun: +550

Total

152.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Valkyries vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, KPIX+, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 26-11

Sun record: 10-27

Valkyries vs. Sun Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Sun Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Valkyries vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Janelle Salaun 12+ Points (-142)

Salaun dropped 16 points in the last meeting between these teams, and the Valkyries forward has been one of the best bench scorers in the WNBA this season.

Salaun is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. She’s also scored 12 or more points in 20 of her 36 games, including three in a row.

The Valkyries wing could see an expanded role against a Sun team that has struggled over the last month despite yesterday’s win over the Sky.

Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is the bet to make in this interconference clash:

Wednesday’s matchup is the third and final meeting between the Valkyries and the Sun, and they’ve combined for 167 and 143 points in their first two contests in 2026.

The last meeting (in Connecticut) was the lower-scoring game of the two, as the Sun have shown they can defend at a high level, ranking sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating at home and seventh overall in opponent points per game.

The Valkyries are No. 1 in defensive rating and opponent points per game this season, allowing less than 77 points per night. They just held the No. 1-seeded Lynx under 70 points in Monday’s win, and they should wreak havoc against a CT offense that is dead last in the league in effective field goal percentage and offensive rating.

After all, the Sun have scored 70 and 64 points in their two meetings with the Valkyries in 2026.

The UNDER is 21-16 in the Valkyries’ games this season, and the team’s elite defense and slow pace of play are the main reasons why. The Valkyries are last in the W in pace while the Sun rank 11th (in the bottom five).

With the Sun playing a back-to-back and potentially being at less than full strength, I think we could be in line for a slug fest on Wednesday.

Pick: UNDER 152.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .