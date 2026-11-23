San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has not missed a game so far in the 2026-27 season, but he's popped up on the team's injury report ahead of Monday's clash with the Sacramento Kings.

Wemby is listed as questionable with a back injury, and he's one of several Spurs on the injury report. Dylan Harper (hip) has been ruled out while De'Aaron Fox (shin) is also questionable.

Victor Wembanyama (back) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 23, 2026

San Antonio already has two wins over the two-win Kings this season, and it remains favored by 10.5 points on the road in this matchup. So, there's still a chance that both Wemby and Fox could play on Monday.

However, this also may be a prime spot for the Spurs to rest their superstar center since they have two NBA Cup games this week on Wednesday and Friday against Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sacramento has not put up much of a fight against the Spurs, so the team may feel that it can win without a couple of starters on Nov. 23.

This season, Wembanyama is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range. He's dropped 29 and 30 points in his two meetings with the Kings.

Since the star big man is questionable, it's possible the odds in this game could shift if San Antonio rules both him and Fox out. The Spurs should still close as favorites since the Kings have won just two games and rank 29th in the NBA in net rating.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Wembanyama -- if he plays -- on Monday night.

Best Victor Wembanyama Prop Bet vs. Kings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama OVER 29.5 Points (-117)

In two meetings with the Kings this season, Wembanyama has been right around his season average, dropping 29 points in just under 27 minutes and 30 in just over 26 minutes.

If he does play, he may not need a ton of time on the floor to come near his season average, especially with Harper out and Fox questionable.

The Kings rank 26th in the league in defensive rating, and Wembanyama has routinely gotten up 20 or more shots in the 2026-27 season. He's averaging 20.8 shot attempts per game, and any volume like that will be enough for him to put up another big game against the Kings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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