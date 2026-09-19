Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 258 (College Football Picks for Sept. 19)

Hello friends.

Welcome to day 258 of betting $100 every day for a year.

Losing night last night, 1 and 2 for a loss of $23.

64.

Uh, just an absolute heartbreaker in Houston and Texas Tech should have just taken the points.

One inch away from the two-point conversion being good in us going into overtime and I would have liked our chances.

But it is what it is.

Uh, that brings our year to date record to 438 wins, 473 losses, 13 pushes for a loss of $264.

68.

Let's move on to the full college football slate, uh, a plethora of games today if you will.

Uh, I have Keenan on 5 of them.

I'm gonna bet $20 on each.

So let's get into it.

I'm gonna start by laying 24.5 points on Georgia minus 24.5 minus 114 against Arkansas.

Not high on this Arkansas team whatsoever.

Uh, they got absolutely crushed by Utah, not only, uh, on the scoreboard, but also if you look at the metrics for the game, Utah averaged, I think it was like 7 yards per play against them.

Uh, in Arkansas, I think their only win this season against an FCS team, a 1 and 2 FCS team, and they only won by like 17 points.

So I think uh the betting market is not truly accounted for how bad this Arkansas team is.

So I'm gonna lay 24.5 points with Georgia.

And I got $20 on Louisville, SMU over $58.

5 plus $109.

Uh, I think we got two high octane offenses, uh, in this one.

Uh, both LSU, or sorry, both Louisville and SMU racked up the yards so far this season.

Uh, SMU is averaging 6.7 yards per play.

Louisville averaging 6.6 yards per play, including a game, um, against, uh, Ole Miss.

So it's not like they've just played bums to start the season either.

Um, and also keep, uh, keep an eye on, I'm not gonna put this out as a bet for this challenge, but I do like Isaac Brown of Louisville to go over his rushing yards total.

If you're able to bet props, uh, SMU's defense has struggled to stop the run so far this season.

That's gonna play right into Louisville's hands.

Thought about just, uh, betting on the Cardinals, but I think the better bet in this game is going to be, uh , the over, so I'll go over 58.5, uh, in that one.

Uh, then they got Auburn to upset Florida plus 110.

Uh, I'm kinda high on this Auburn team.

I know they didn't look great, uh, against Baylor in the first, uh, game, uh, of the season for them.

Um, but I think Florida's being a little bit overrated.

They have not been battle-tested whatsoever in this game.

Um, and I think as a result, uh, their numbers, uh, in the betting market has them a little bit overinflated.

Uh, they've played FAU and an FCS team.

Uh, whereas I do think Auburn having already played in a pretty close game against Baylor, I think that's gonna, That experience is gonna play into their hands in this one.

I think it's basically a coin flip game, so I'm gonna take Auburn on, uh, plus money on the money line to pull off a very small upset.

Uh, then the big game of the night, LSU against Ole Miss.

Give me LSU -3.

Uh, I think it's -108.

I have it at.

Um, I don't have the exact juice.

I'll have it in the graphic though and in the tweet.

Uh, I love this LSU team.

Not really cause I don't like Lane Kiffin and I don't like, um, uh, yeah, I don't like Lane Kiffin.

Uh, but, uh, in terms of like how good they are, I think they're a legitimate national championship contender if I'm being completely honest.

Um, and Ole Miss, don't forget, almost lost to Louisville, uh, earlier this season already.

They've allowed 5.9 yards per play through the first two weeks.

Um, And LSU right now leading the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 2.5. They absolutely crushed Clemson.

I think they beat Ole Miss pretty handily today as well.

So I will lay the points with LSU.

And I think my favorite bet of the night, uh, uh, Colorado State plus 17.5, uh, against BYU.

Um, I think BYU, another overrated team, that's kind of my strategy this week.

So I'm gonna bet on teams that I think are a little bit overrated in the betting market heading into week 3.

Uh, BYU did beat Arizona 28-17 last week, uh, but they only gained them by 38 yards.

That game was a lot closer, I think than the final scoreboard showed.

Uh, Colorado State is kind of, has kind of exceeded my expectations through the first two weeks.

So, um, I don't think Colorado State's gonna pull off the upset, but I think 17.5 is, is, is way too many points.

So I'll take the points, uh, with Colorado State.

Those are my five best bets for today's college football action.

Good luck to all of your bets.

Gamble are blessed.

We will see you back here tomorrow for NFL Sunday.