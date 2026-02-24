00:00:54 |
Cognizant Classic Preview: Best Bets in a Wide-Open Field
have 3 best bets to place to win this week's event starting with Hao Tong Lee, who's available at 45 to 1 at bet MGM.
He is one of the more accurate drivers on the PGA Tour, which is going to be important at PGA National , and he has to finish at T8 at the American Express this season and a T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Also like Johnny Kiefer at 60 to 1 at Bet MGM.
He actually enters this week ranking 12th in the field in true strokes gained.
From T to Green, uh, over the past 3 months, so he's gonna be a sneaky bet at 60 to 1.
And finally, if you want a long shot, consider Andrew Putnam at 150 to 1 at Caesars.
He already has a T2 finish this week at the American Express and he finished T11 here last year, so he knows how to play PGA National.
Those are my three best bets to win this week's Cognizant Classic.
Best of luck to all of your bets and enjoy the event.