Tiger Woods Masters Status Unclear as he Hosts the Genesis Invitational

This is the venue where Tiger got his start on the PGA Tour as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992.

He's not played a regular tour event since this very tournament two years ago when he withdrew after the first round due to illness, and his last event at all was the 2024 British Open, where he missed the cut at Royal Troon.

Woods, of course, had an Achilles injury early last year, then he.

had back surgery, his 7th in October.

This was a disc replacement surgery that he's still recovering from, although Tiger did not rule out playing in the Masters, saying he's hitting full shot.

He's progressing slowly, and he's trying to find his game again, among many other duties that Tigiger has, including trying to decide where maybe this tournament will fit in a future PGA Tour schedule.