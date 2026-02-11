00:00:54 |
Ryder Cup Hero Shane Lowry Provides Great Value at Pebble Beach
Up Next
Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Feb 9, 2026
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Nears Gold Medal Record
9 hours ago
Albert Breer on Seahawks’ Special Season, What’s Next for Patriots?
18 hours ago
Backlash Against Czech Ice Skaters AI Generated Music
Feb 10, 2026
Travis Kelce to Make 2026 Golf Course Debut at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
46 minutes ago
Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Feb 9, 2026
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Nears Gold Medal Record
9 hours ago
Albert Breer on Seahawks’ Special Season, What’s Next for Patriots?
18 hours ago
Backlash Against Czech Ice Skaters AI Generated Music
Feb 10, 2026
Travis Kelce to Make 2026 Golf Course Debut at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
46 minutes ago
Alexander Volkanovski Wants Jason Statham to Play Him in His Biopic
Jan 30, 2026
Daniel Cormier Says Conor McGregor Needs to Fight on the UFC White House Card
Feb 6, 2026
Michael Vick: Being a Coach
Feb 6, 2026
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Amon Ra St. Brown: Trusts the Lions' Offseason Moves
Feb 6, 2026
Derrick Henry Praises Mike Vrabel's Attention to Detail
Feb 4, 2026
Transcript
If you're gonna bet on this event, you're gonna wanna target accurate iron players.
That leads me to my top pick to win this week.
It is Russell Henley at 30 to 1 who has not finished outside the top 20 since last year's PGA Championship.
He's also coming off a T19 finish at the Sony Open, a T8 finish at the American Express, and he gained loads of strokes, uh, with his approach play in those two events.
I also like Matt Fitzpatrick at 34 to 1, who finished T6 at this event back in 2022 and he's had a great Second half of 2025 leading into 2026, which was capped off by a solo ninth finish at last week's WM Phoenix Open.
And then lastly, a little bit more of a longer shot, Shane Lowry.
Let's not forget about the Irishman, 64 to 1 to win this week.
He also has a great history at links style courses.
He was the solo runner-up at this event last year and he posted 4 straight top 12 finishes on the DP World Tour through the fall swing.