Ryder Cup Hero Shane Lowry Provides Great Value at Pebble Beach

If you're gonna bet on this event, you're gonna wanna target accurate iron players.

That leads me to my top pick to win this week.

It is Russell Henley at 30 to 1 who has not finished outside the top 20 since last year's PGA Championship.

He's also coming off a T19 finish at the Sony Open, a T8 finish at the American Express, and he gained loads of strokes, uh, with his approach play in those two events.

I also like Matt Fitzpatrick at 34 to 1, who finished T6 at this event back in 2022 and he's had a great Second half of 2025 leading into 2026, which was capped off by a solo ninth finish at last week's WM Phoenix Open.

And then lastly, a little bit more of a longer shot, Shane Lowry.

Let's not forget about the Irishman, 64 to 1 to win this week.

He also has a great history at links style courses.

He was the solo runner-up at this event last year and he posted 4 straight top 12 finishes on the DP World Tour through the fall swing.