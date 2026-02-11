SI
Ryder Cup Hero Shane Lowry Provides Great Value at Pebble Beach
SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is breaking down the betting odds from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

If you're gonna bet on this event, you're gonna wanna target accurate iron players.

That leads me to my top pick to win this week.

It is Russell Henley at 30 to 1 who has not finished outside the top 20 since last year's PGA Championship.

He's also coming off a T19 finish at the Sony Open, a T8 finish at the American Express, and he gained loads of strokes, uh, with his approach play in those two events.

I also like Matt Fitzpatrick at 34 to 1, who finished T6 at this event back in 2022 and he's had a great Second half of 2025 leading into 2026, which was capped off by a solo ninth finish at last week's WM Phoenix Open.

And then lastly, a little bit more of a longer shot, Shane Lowry.

Let's not forget about the Irishman, 64 to 1 to win this week.

He also has a great history at links style courses.

He was the solo runner-up at this event last year and he posted 4 straight top 12 finishes on the DP World Tour through the fall swing.