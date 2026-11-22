A pair of Super Bowl contenders take the field on Sunday night in Mexico City as the San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings in a neutral-site matchup.

San Francisco has the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the No. 1 offense in the NFL entering this Week 11 clash.

This game should be an interesting chess match, as the Vikings are one of the two-best defenses in the league in EPA/Play and have dominated with the blitz under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Minnesota's offense is suddenly an interesting unit as well, as the team's trade for Kirk Cousins at the deadline has rejuvenated Justin Jefferson and this passing game.

That could make for an interesting battle with this 49ers team that played a shootout in Week 10, scoring 46 points to beat a terrible Dallas Cowboys defense.

Oddsmakers have set the total in this game in the mid-40s, which means we should see a few touchdowns, but maybe not as many as the last 49ers game since this Vikings defense has been pretty stout all season long.

This game features a ton of great playmakers, from Jefferson to Christian McCaffrey, to Brock Purdy, George Kittle and more.

So, why don't we bet on a few touchdowns in this Week 11 matchup?

I've narrowed things down to three players to find the end zone in Mexico City as the NFL plays yet another edition of its international series.

With the No. 1 seed in the NFC potentially at stake, here are my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Vikings vs. 49ers in Week 11.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120)

Jefferson has seen his value skyrocket since the team traded for Cousins.

The superstar receiver was targeted a season-high 13 times in the Vikings’ Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers, reeling in nine passes for 74 yards. While he didn’t find the end zone, Jefferson has received nine or more targets in each of the last three weeks.

So, Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are making a point of getting their top receiver involved as they look to win the NFC North. Jefferson has had a down season by his standards, yet he’s still found the end zone four times.

San Francisco allowed four scores to the Cowboys’ top two receivers in Week 10 (three to George Pickens and one to CeeDee Lamb), and the team has allowed the 12th-most passing scores in the NFL.

The 49ers are just 16th in the league in EPA/Pass, and there’s no doubt that Cousins has elevated this Vikings offense. Jefferson and Cousins have a ton of chemistry from earlier in Kirk’s career, and I think the star wideout will turn his massive target share into a touchdown in Week 11.

Deebo Samuel Sr. Anytime TD (+235)

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. has appeared in six games this season, finding the end zone five times.

Deebo is a bit of a matchup anomaly, as he’s going to work as both a pass catcher and a rusher in the San Fran offense and is coming off a two-score game against Dallas in Week 10.

The Minnesota defense is a much tougher matchup, but Deebo gets plenty of touches on misdirection that have led to some big plays. He’s averaging 12.5 yards per reception and 13 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

At +235, I think the veteran receiver is a little undervalued considering the fact that he’s scored in four of his six appearances (he was injured in one that he failed to score) this season.

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-165)

The Vikings have a top-10 defense against the run and have allowed the fewest receptions to opposing running backs this season.

Still, I’m taking Christian McCaffrey to find the end zone on Sunday night.

CMC scored 13 times in nine games this season, finding the end zone at least one time in all eight of his games since Week 1. So, the fact that we’re getting him at -165 is a huge value. He’s scored two more times in four games, and the 49ers are going to keep their star back involved, even against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

This line gives CMC an implied probability of just over 62 percent to score in Week 11, yet he’s found the end zone in 88.9 percent of his games in 2026. I think he’s a solid value bet on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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