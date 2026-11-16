Vikings vs. 49ers Opening Odds for Sunday Night Football in Week 11: San Francisco Favored at Home

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will look to keep it going when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

After suffering their first two losses of the season in Weeks 8 and 9, Minnesota reunited with Cousins and got an upset win at Lambeau Field last week.

The Vikings will now face an even tougher test, though, going on the road once again to face off against the 8-1 49ers.

San Francisco took down the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Dallas, holding on for a 46-40 victory.

The oddsmakers have the 49ers as slight home favorites in this one, but let’s take a look at all of the opening odds for Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3 (-110)

49ers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: +136

49ers: -162

Total

46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

The 49ers’ moneyline odds of -162 imply a 61.83% chance of San Francisco winning as home favorites. They’ve alternated home and road games since their bye in Week 8, putting up 38 and 46 points in those two victories.

It’s interesting to see the 49ers as just -3 favorites at home. The last time they were this small of home favorites was against the Broncos in Week 4, taking down Denver by a final score of 24-14 as -2.5 home favorites.

San Francisco has been favored by at least seven points in its other home games against the Dolphins, Cardinals, Commanders, and Raiders, but the 49ers covered the spread in just two of those four games.

On the other hand, the Vikings are no strangers to being underdogs. They were underdogs in their last three games, losing by 4 in Detroit and 17 at home to Buffalo before their 20-point win in Green Bay last week.

This is one of the highest totals that the Vikings have seen this season, though. After going OVER 45.5 in Week 1, the Vikings have gone UNDER the total in their last eight games.

The 49ers have gone the other way, with 46.5 being the lowest total that they’ve had this season, ultimately going OVER 46.5 in their 32-29 win at Seattle in Week 5.

It’s a battle of contrasting styles on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. We’ll see if this line moves off of this key -3 number ahead of kickoff in primetime.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.