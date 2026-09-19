Vikings vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Count On Caleb)

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC North battle in Week 2 of the NFL season. Both teams are looking to start the season 2-0 after strong showings last week.

The Bears put up a league-high 59 points in Carolina, but also let the Panthers score 37 points themselves.

Minnesota already has one NFC North victory under its belt thanks to a comeback win over the Packers to open the season. They scored 29 unanswered points, including 22 in the fourth quarter, for a 39-22 win.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Vikings vs. Bears on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caleb Williams OVER 31.5 Passing Attempts (+102)

Caleb Williams Anytime Touchdown (+340)

Cole Kmet OVER 13.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Caleb Williams OVER 31.5 Passing Attempts (+102)

Caleb Williams opened the season completing 21 of 29 attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina. Those 29 attempts were four fewer than the 33.4 he averaged last season, when he threw the ball 568 times in 17 games.

Williams attempted at least 32 passes in 12 of 17 games last season, and then threw the ball 48 and 42 times in the postseason. That includes attempting 32 and 35 passes in the two meetings against the Vikings.

I think this line is an attempt or two too low in the Bears’ home opener.

Caleb Williams Anytime Touchdown (+340)

Not only did Williams throw for two touchdowns in Week 1, but he ran for two as well. He carried the ball 10 times in total for 65 yards, including a long run of 29 yards.

Williams only ran for three touchdowns last season, one of which came against the Vikings in Week 1. He’s not afraid to take off with the football, though, as he registered five or more rushes in eight of 17 games last season, with a total of 77 carries.

Perhaps Williams is going to be looking to use his legs more down near the goal line this season, and I think this +340 price is a bit too long given his showing in Week 1.

Cole Kmet OVER 13.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Cole Kmet caught two of three targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Carolina, which is about what he normally puts up in a game.

The tight end became a more consistent part of the Bears’ passing attack in the latter stages of last season, recording at least two catches and at least 14 yards in each of the final six games of the season, and had three catches in one of the playoff games.

The Vikings allowed three catches on six targets for 65 yards to Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft last week. Williams seems to trust Kmet, and you can either take him to get at least two receptions or this prop. I opted for this one as he’s capable of picking it up with just one catch.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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