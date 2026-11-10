Vikings vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

Don't look now, but the Green Bay Packers are all of a sudden one of the hottest teams in the NFL after two impressive wins against the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, their 6-3 record still puts them last in the crowded NFC North.

With how that division has played out this season, every game between NFC North teams is going to be even more pivotal in deciding the playoff picture. This weekend's game between the Packers and Minnesota Vikings will be a massive one. The Vikings beat the Packers back in Week 1, but can they complete the series sweep at Lambeau Field?

Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3.5 (-112)

Packers -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Vikings +150

Packers -185

Total

OVER 42 (-110)

UNDER 42 (-110)

Vikings vs. Packers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Vikings record: 6-2

Packers record: 6-3

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Trends

The Vikings are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 5-3 in the last eight meetings between these two teams

Vikings are 0-3 against the spread in their last three games

The UNDER is 7-1 in Vikings' games this season

Packers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

The UNDER is 6-3 in Packers' games this season

Vikings vs. Packers Injury Reports

Vikings Injury Report

Theo Jackson, S - Questionable

Kyler Murray, QB - Questionable

Packers Injury Report

Josh Jacobs, RB - Out

Josh Whyle, TE - Questionable

Sean Rhyan, G - Questionable

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Questionable

Vikings vs. Packers Key Player to Watch

Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers

After a dominant performance against the Patriots, Jordan Love has catapulted himself into the MVP conversation. He's now fourth on the odds list at +650, behind only Joe Burrow (+200), Josh Allen (+250), and Brock Purdy (+450). He's leading all quarterbacks in total passing yards with 2,618, while completing 63% of passes for 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting on the Packers to win and cover as home favorites:

The Packers got off to a slow start to their season, but they're starting to pick up steam and, in my opinion, now is the perfect time to buy in on them. Since Week 4, the Packers are fifth in EPA per play and third in opponent EPA per play. I'm also not afraid to bet the Packers against the famous Brian Flores defense. Matt LaFleur may know the secret to moving the ball against them. Green Bay has scored 22+ points in five straight games against the Vikings, not including last year's Week 18 game in which the Packers started mostly backups.

We've all been waiting to fade the Vikings and for their poor offense to start leading to multiple losses, and this seems like another good opportunity to bet on exactly that happening in Green Bay.

Pick: Packers -3.5 (-105) via BetMGM

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