Vikings vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings are one of only three undefeated teams left in the NFL through the first four weeks. Their offense hasn't been pretty, including failing to score a touchdown in two of their four wins, but their defense has carried them to victory each week.

They'll head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 5, who are fresh off a Monday Night Football loss to their rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.

Vikings vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings -1.5 (-115)

Saints +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Vikings -130

Saints +110

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Vikings vs. Saints How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Vikings record: 4-0

Saints record: 1-3

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Trends

Saints are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Vikings are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Vikings' last 10 games

Saints are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

Vikings vs. Saints Key Player to Watch

Tyler Shough, QB - New Orleans Saints

The Saints' run game and defense have struggled to begin the season, but the bright spot is Tyler Shough, who has looked impressive in his second season in the NFL. He has completed 67.2% of passes for 1,203 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. If he continues to play this well, he can cement himself as the Saints' franchise quarterback, freeing them up to address other issues on the roster ahead of next season.

Vikings vs. Saints Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting on the Saints to win this game outright:

As bad as the Saints' defense looked on Monday Night Football, the Vikings simply can't continue to find ways to win football games. Their offense is truly horrific, ranking 28th in EPA per play and dead last in the NFL in success rate. Their defense has won them games, but that can only take a team so far. Now, they have to hit the road to take on a Saints team that can at least move the ball through the air offensively.

The wrong team is favored in this game.

Pick: Saints +110 via DraftKings

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