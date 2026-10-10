Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for ALDS Game 5)

There is only one game in the MLB playoffs on Saturday night, but it’s a big one.

The American League Division Series shifts back to Ohio with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox tied at two games each. It’s a winner-take-all contest for these AL Central squads.

I have a pick and a prop for Game 5 between the White Sox and Guardians.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, Oct. 10.

MLB Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians UNDER 7 (+100)

Sean Burke OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-147)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians UNDER 7 (+100)

I explained in the Game 5 betting preview why I think we’ll get a low-scoring game on Saturday night:

It took until Game 5, but we finally have a matchup between two traditional starting pitchers in this series. Both teams have used openers at times, but they’re going with their aces in the must-win contest.

The totals in this series started at 6.5 in Games 1 and 2 before going up to 7.5 and 7 in the last two contests. Those were warranted, though, as the White Sox threw bullpen games both times.

I don’t see another high-scoring game here. Burke and Williams should both be on their games, and having Friday off allows each team a day of rest for their top bullpen arms.

Sean Burke OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-147)

I also broke down why I think Sean Burke is a good bet to clear his strikeout total in Game 5:

Sean Burke will be getting the ball with a full four days off after his 5.1 innings of bulk relief in Game 2. He struck out six Cleveland batters in that outing, and had eight strikeouts in just four innings in the Wild Card Series against the Astros.

Burke now has at least four strikeouts in each of his last five appearances, including 10 strikeouts in 10.1 innings against the Guardians.

There is a chance that Burke is on a short leash in a winner-take-all situation, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take. In fact, I’d consider laddering this up to OVER 4.5 (+143) and even OVER 5.5 (+287) strikeouts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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