Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Braves, Brewers-Padres)

The 2026 MLB playoffs continue with a pair of NLDS Game 3s on Tuesday night.

The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers with their series tied at two, while the Milwaukee Brewers look to sweep away the San Diego Padres as that series shifts to California.

I have a pick for both NLDS Game 3s for my MLB best bets on Tuesday.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers (-108) at Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres (-136) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers (-108) at Atlanta Braves

While I believe in Chris Sale on the mound, the problem is that the Dodgers may have an even better arm going for them. Yoshinobu Yamamoto won World Series MVP last year with a historic performance and has now had plenty of time off ahead of his first start this postseason.

I’m tempted to take the under in this game as well, but you'll rarely see the Dodgers at a pick’em spot with Yamamoto on the mound.

The Dodgers are still the better team with the deeper lineup, and a 49-32 road record is nothing to sneeze at.

San Diego Padres (-136) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

It’s safe to say that Dustin May has been a disappointment since joining Milwaukee. He had a 4.38 ERA through 21 starts in St. Louis, and that rose by more than a run to 5.65 in 10 starts with the Brewers. He hasn’t even been able to pitch deep into games for the Brewers, lasting three innings or fewer in his last three starts.

On the other hand, Nick Pivetta has provided a boost to the Padres’ rotation since returning from injury. The Padres won all four of his regular-season starts in September and then won the clinching Game 2 against the Cubs.

San Diego went 53-30 at home this season, and I don’t think the Padres will have too many issues against May with their backs against the wall.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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