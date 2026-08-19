Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Marlins-Phillies, Yankees-Orioles, Mariners-Brewers)

It’s a rare week in the MLB schedule, with the latest game starting at 8:40 p.m. because all the West Coast teams are on the road. There are also a handful of afternoon games on this getaway Wednesday.

I’m targeting a pair of low-scoring games and a home favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 9 (-117)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles UNDER 9 (+100)

Milwaukee Brewers (-118) vs. Seattle Mariners

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 9 (-117)

The Marlins and Phillies played two higher-scoring games to start this series, but we could have a pitcher’s duel on tap tonight.

Sandy Alcantara and Aaron Nola faced off on July 28 in Miami, with the Marlins scratching out a 1-0 victory. That started a strong stretch of outings for both pitchers, with Alcantara allowing just one run in his last four starts and Nola allowing seven in his last four games.

These are two veteran pitchers that should be able to replicate that success tonight in Philadelphia.

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles UNDER 9 (+100)

There have been seven runs or fewer in each of the last five games for the Yankees – and seven of their last eight – and I think that continues tonight.

Will Warren had a rough start last week, but yielded just four runs (three earned) in 12 innings against the Orioles back in May. Chris Bassitt has been solid for the Orioles overall as well.

This should be another low-scoring game in Baltimore after the Yankees got a 3-1 win last night.

Milwaukee Brewers (-118) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Brewers handed the Mariners an embarrassing 22-0 decision in the series opener to improve to 42-22 at home and 78-48 on the season.

After a successful series in Houston, the Mariners find themselves behind the eight ball once again.

Logan Gilbert may be able to help set the Mariners in the right direction, but Dustin May has been great for the Brewers as well.

I have to take the Brewers as slight home favorites after last night’s showing.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.