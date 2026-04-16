Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Orioles-Guardians, Rockies-Astros, Mariners-Padres)

It’s a lighter MLB slate on Thursday with 10 games on the docket.

I’m targeting a pair of home favorites and an OVER for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 16.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (-131) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Houston Astros (-175) vs. Colorado Rockies

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres OVER 8.5 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians (-131) vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Guardians return home to face off against the Orioles in a four-game set.

Cleveland went 2-4 on its road trip, dropping the last two in St. Louis. The Guardians are now 10-9 on the season, including 4-2 at home.

Baltimore saw its three-game winning streak end with two losses at home to the Diamondbacks as the favorite. The O’s are back to .500 on the season, including 3-3 on the road.

Shane Baz has been up and down through three starts for the Orioles, with his team dropping the last two. Meanwhile, Parker Messick has helped the Guardians to three wins with just one run allowed in 17.2 innings.

Houston Astros (-175) vs. Colorado Rockies

The Astros didn’t have to wait long to get some revenge after getting swept in Colorado earlier this month. They’ve won the first two meetings against the Rockies and are looking for a sweep of their own on Thursday night.

Colorado has now lost six straight games after getting swept in a four-game series in San Diego. The Rockies are just 2-10 on the road while the Astros are 7-2 at home.

Both teams are using an opener tonight, but I trust the Astros’ depth over the Rockies’ in this one. If the -175 is too steep for you, I don’t hate the -1.5 (+119).

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres OVER 8.5 (-115)

The Padres kept their winning streak going with a five-run ninth inning to walk off the Mariners in a 7-6 victory last night. I’m expecting another high-scoring game tonight.

Luis Castillo has yet to really settle in with Seattle. After six shutout innings to begin the season, he was chased in the fourth inning in each of his last two starts. He allowed four runs (three earned) against the Angels and then seven runs to the Astros.

Walker Buehler allowed seven runs in 6.2 innings across his first two starts before throwing six shutout innings against the Rockies last time out. However, I expect Seattle’s offense to put up a better showing than Colorado’s.

This could be another back-and-forth game in San Diego tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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