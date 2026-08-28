Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Padres-Rays, Mariners-Blue Jays, Rangers-Brewers)

The final weekend of August opens with a full slate of MLB action on Friday, including a matinee at Wrigley Field to kick things off.

I’m looking at a pair of low-scoring games and a home favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Aug. 28.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Diego Padres at Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7.5 (-118)

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays UNDER 7 (-117)

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+102) vs. Texas Rangers

San Diego Padres at Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7.5 (-118)

It could very well be a pitcher’s duel down in Tampa Bay tonight with Casey Mize facing off against Shane McClanahan.

Both pitchers have been solid this season with ERAs under 3.50, and, more importantly, both of these offenses are struggling as of late.

The Padres scored just five runs in their three-game set against the Pirates and held Pittsburgh to four runs in a low-scoring series.

Low-scoring games also seem to be the Rays’ forte, as they’ve gone UNDER the total in five straight games, scoring 13 runs in that span. In fact, they’ve scored just 17 runs in their last seven games.

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays UNDER 7 (-117)

The Blue Jays’ bats have gone cold at the worst time. They’ve scored just 16 runs in their last six games, including eight in a three-game series against the lowly Royals.

Seattle broke out for nine runs against the Phillies to open its series before scoring four in the second game and getting shut out last time out.

Emerson Hancock has been serviceable for the Mariners and threw seven shutout innings against Toronto last month. Dylan Cease has kept up his Cy Young-caliber season recently and also threw seven shutout innings against Seattle in last month’s series.

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+102) vs. Texas Rangers

The Brewers scored eight runs in each of their last two games to win their series at Citi Field, while the Rangers allowed double-digit runs in each of their last two contests to lose their road series against the White Sox.

Milwaukee is back at home where it’s an impressive 45-24 this season, while Texas is just 30-39 on the road.

Cody Bradford may be able to keep Texas in the game for a handful of innings, but Logan Henderson gives Milwaukee an advantage on the mound, and the Brewers have a much better team around him.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 be t .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.