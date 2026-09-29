Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Wild Card Game 1s)

The 2026 MLB playoffs are here. The Wild Card Series get underway, with four Game 1s on the docket spread throughout the day and night on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies to open the slate at 2 p.m. ET, with the Chicago Cubs visiting the San Diego Padres to close things out at 10 p.m. ET.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (+168) at Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros OVER 8 (-117)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees UNDER 6.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres (-126) vs. Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (+168) at Atlanta Braves

All signs point to the Braves winning this game, but this is way too high a price at -205. In fact, it’s a bit disrespectful to the Phillies to have them as +168 underdogs.

Jesus Luzardo should be able to give the Phillies at least two or three innings, and Andrew Painter will be available out of the bullpen behind him. Painter had a 3.65 ERA in 61.2 innings since being recalled in late July.

The Phillies don’t have Luis Arraez for this series, and quite possibly beyond if Philadelphia gets that far. Still, they have the power to hit a home run or two and steal a low-scoring game in Atlanta.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros OVER 8 (-117)

We have not one but two teams throwing a bullpen game in Houston for Game 1, and I’m all over the OVER tonight.

Both of these teams have been playing important games for a while now, and they’ve both been swinging the bat rather well. The Astros have a league-leading .856 OPS in the last 15 days, with the White Sox not too far behind at .773. That’s helped Chicago score 81 runs in 13 games and the Astros score 65 runs in their dozen contests.

This game should fly OVER the total, and I like a run to be scored in the first inning at a pick’em price as well.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees UNDER 6.5 (-120)

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting many runs in this one with the total set at 6.5, and neither am I.

Cam Schlittler has been terrific for the Yankees, and he’ll be ready to go after a tune-up against the Rays. He hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in a start in his last nine outings, yielding a total of 10 runs (seven earned) on 27 hits in 54 innings (1.17 ERA).

Payton Tolle had a solid rookie season as well for the Red Sox, and allowed just one run on four hits across 13 innings in his two starts against the Yankees.

It’s always tempting to be the OVER on a lower total, especially at even money, but the UNDER is the play tonight.

Houston Astros -1.5 (-106) at Athletics

The Cubs appear to have the Padres' number, but how much do last year’s series and six games earlier this season really matter?

San Diego finished the season on a tear, going 18-4 in their final 22 games to steal the top Wild Card spot from the Cubs and earn home-field advantage in this series. On the other hand, Chicago lost its final two series, dropping two of three to both Miami and Boston.

That could make a huge difference, as the Padres went 51-30 at home this season while the Cubs were 43-38 on the road.

I have to back the Padres as short home favorites in this one.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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