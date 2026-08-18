Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Orioles, Mariners-Brewers, Dodgers-Rockies)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday night with 16 games on the docket.

I’m looking at a pair of road favorites and a low-scoring game in Milwaukee for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees (-109) at Baltimore Orioles

Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-131) at Colorado Rockies

New York Yankees (-109) at Baltimore Orioles

The O’s are on a decent heater right now, but I don’t buy it. Even after winning three of four in Tampa Bay, they face another tough test at home with the Yankees coming to town.

Carlos Rodon is making his first MLB start in nearly two months after missing time due to injury, and the southpaw has dominated the Orioles in recent years. He yielded three runs on six hits in 13 innings against Baltimore in two starts last season.

On the flip side, the Yankees tagged Shane Baz for six runs (five earned) in 5.2 innings earlier this year, and 11 runs in 6.1 innings last season.

New York is still the superior team with the superior pitcher on the hill.

Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Bryce Miller and Kyle Harrison are both looking to rebound from poor outings, and I think tonight is the perfect chance for them to do so.

Seattle’s offense hasn’t been all that hot outside of a recent outlier in Houston, and Milwaukee has also played plenty of lower-scoring games in the last few weeks.

Both teams are feeling good heading into this one, and that should create an intense, low-scoring environment in Milwaukee to open their three-game set.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-131) at Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers got a big 11-5 win to open their series at Coors Field last night, and they should follow that up with another victory tonight.

Eric Lauer has been solid for the Dodgers since they picked him up off the scrap heap, including two wins against the Rockies in quality starts for the southpaw.

Ryan Feltner has had a few respectable starts recently, but he’s struggled at Coors Field all year long, as most pitchers do.

After struggling in their series against Milwaukee, the Dodgers have a chance to flex their muscles in Colorado.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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