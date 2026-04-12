Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

The Los Angeles Clippers need a win and some help to earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Friday’s loss cost the Clippers the tiebreaker with Portland, and now they’re in need of a win and a Blazers loss (to the Kings) to get out of the No. 9 seed in the West. L.A. turned around 6-21 start, going 35-19 since, but it may need to win two play-in games just to make the playoffs.

Golden State is locked into the No. 10 seed in the West, and it’s just 1-2 with Steph Curry (available for this game) in the lineup since he returned from a knee injury. When Curry doesn’t play, the Warriors are 13-26.

So, L.A. should be in a good spot to win at home, where it is 22-18 this season.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side for this matchup, which very well could be the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup in the play-in later this week.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-115)

Clippers -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Warriors: +195

Clippers: -238

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Warriors record: 37-44

Clippers record: 41-40

Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

LJ Cryer – out

Draymond Green – questionable

Moses Moody – out

Will Richard – questionable

Quinten Post – out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Warriors vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-133)

Darius Garland is shooting the lights out from beyond the arc as a Clipper, hitting 44.6 percent on just under eight attempts per game.

Now, he takes on a Golden State team that is 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season. With Kawhi Leonard listed as questionable, there’s a chance Garland has an even bigger offensive role for the Clips.

Since returning from a toe injury, Garland has made three or more shots from deep in 11 of his 18 games.

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Warriors are locked into the No. 10 seed, and they’re just 18-36 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season.

So, even with Curry set to play in this game, I’m not buying the Warriors to pick up a win. Golden State has lost two of the three games that Curry has played in since returning, and he remains on a minutes restriction ahead of the play-in tournament.

Leonard’s status makes this game a little more murky, but the Clippers need this win to stay alive for the No. 8 spot.

I lean with them to cover the spread on Sunday, even though they’re just 13-15 against the spread when favored at home. L.A. has won the last two meetings between these teams, including a 13-point win in early March.

Pick: Clippers -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.