Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

It wouldn't be an opening night without Steph Curry, and he and the Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on Luka Doncic and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Lakers no longer have LeBron James, and they rebuilt their roster around Doncic and Austin Reaves in the offseason, adding Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and others to fully emerge themselves in the Luka era.

Meanwhile, Golden State drafted Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg in the lottery but otherwise made very minimal moves in the offseason. That’s a concern with Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis out to begin the season. Golden State also won’t have guard Brandin Podziemski (back) in Wednesday’s opener.

Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites at home, and the betting market has some serious doubt that the Warriors will even be a playoff team this season.

Can Steph cool the questions in his debut?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Oct. 21.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +5.5 (-110)

Lakers -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Warriors: +185

Lakers: -225

Total

234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Warriors vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Warriors record: 0-0

Lakers record: 0-0

Warriors vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – probable

Brandin Podziemski – out

Charles Bassey – questionable

Moses Moody – out

Jimmy Butler – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Lakers Injury Report

Cameron Carr – out

Collin Sexton – questionable

Adou Thiero – out

Walker Kessler – available

Warriors vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-105)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is worth a look against L.A.:

Steph Curry tweaked his ankle in an open practice earlier this month, but he’s been cleared to play in Game 1 of 82 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

A knee injury (runner’s knee) derailed Curry’s 2025-26 season, and he’s likely going to sit in plenty of games this year to manage the issue. But, on opening night, there aren’t a ton of matchups better than the one Curry has against the Lakers.

Los Angeles remade the roster in the offseason, letting LeBron James walk while adding Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Collin Sexton and others.

The team fits nicely around Luka Doncic, but perimeter defense is going to be a question all season long. Can the Lakers keep multiple of Thybulle, Grimes, Williams or Jarred Vanderbilt on the floor defensively and still have enough shooting?

I’m skeptical, and I think Curry will be able to hunt Doncic and Reaves in switches all night.

The Warriors star is a one-man show with Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis out, and he’s coming off a 26.6-point-per-game season in the 2025-26 campaign. Steph took over 18 shots per night, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he pushes the 20-shot mark in this season opener.

This line is a little low against a Lakers team that has some defensive questions to open this season.

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

I’m in on the Lakers entering the 2026-27 season, as a healthy Doncic and Reaves should lead to one of the five-best offenses in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Golden State has very questionable depth around Curry with Porzingis and Butler sidelined. Last season, the Warriors barely made the play-in tournament, and I expect them to be extremely reliant on Curry’s night-to-night scoring once again this season.

Yaxel Lendeborg may have a chance to shine for Golden State in this matchup with the Warriors down multiple starter, but the Lakers’ offense should be too much for the Warriors to handle.

After all, L.A. won the last three meetings between these teams in the 2025-26 season, and it is the third-biggest favorite on the board on Wednesday.

This team is built much better around Luka Doncic, and he should elevate some of the Lakers’ new pieces against a Warriors team that was just 20th in the league in net rating last season.

Pick: Lakers -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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