The Golden State Warriors have followed an eight-game winning streak with three straight losses, and they’re expected to be without superstar guard Steph Curry for multiple weeks due to an oblique injury.

Curry isn’t the only player on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, as Draymond Green and Al Horford are questionable while Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody remain sidelined as they recover from major injuries that ended their 2025-26 seasons early.

Dallas has put together some shaky showings as of late, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers (who didn’t have all five of their starters) and Boston Celtics (in a blowout loss) over the weekend.

Cooper Flagg and the Mavs are looking to get back over .500 on Wednesday, and they’re set as 4.5-point favorites at home to make it happen.

This game features a reunion of two Michigan stars from last season’s national title team, as Morez Johnson Jr. (Dallas’ first-round pick) and Yaxel Lendeborg (Golden State’s first-round pick and a Rookie of the Year candidate) square off.

So, who has the edge in this Western Conference battle?

I’m eyeing a side and a player prop for this game, but first let’s check out the odds from the best betting sites .

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +4.5 (-106)

Mavericks -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Warriors: +164

Mavericks: -197

Total

224.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Warriors vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass, KFAA-TV, MavsTV

Warriors record: 8-6

Mavericks record: 7-7

Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

Moses Moody – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Brandon Williams – out

Al Horford – questionable

Draymond Green – questionable

Mavs Injury Report

Santi Aldama – probable

Tarik Biberovic – out

Max Christie – questionable

Tobi Lawal – doubtful

Sergio de Larrea – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – probable

Caleb Martin – available

Dereck Lively II – out

Warriors vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Lendeborg has been a huge addition for Golden State after he was a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dallas actually passed up on the former Michigan star, and he may be looking for some revenge since he's taking on one of his college teammates -- Morez Johnson Jr. -- and his college coach (Dusty May) in this matchup.

This season, Lendeborg is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3. He's the No. 2 option in this offense when Curry is healthy, so I expect him to command a ton of shots with the star guard sidelined over the next few weeks.

Lendeborg took 23 shots and scored 28 points in his last game, and he's put up at least 23 points in eight of his matchups this season, clearing this line in four of his last five games. As long as his usage remains high -- which it should with Curry out -- Lendeborg should be in line for a big scoring game on Wednesday.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Warriors are 12th in the league in net rating this season, but they have taken a step back on offense with Curry out of the lineup.

In four games without the star guard, the Warriors have lost by nine, 38 and 21 points while winning one game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

So, I think Dallas is the bet to make on Wednesday with both Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving set to play.

The Mavs had a rough road trip over the weekend, but they’re still 5-2 straight up and 4-3 against the spread at home this season. Even with the Mavs’ recent losing streak, they remain a popular bet on Wednesday, garnering 73 percent of the spread bets – per DraftKings.

I’m going to side with the public in this one, as the Warriors have a bunch of rotation pieces out of the lineup and have struggled on offense in back-to-back games without Steph, failing to reach 100 points in both.

Pick: Mavs -4.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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