Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

The New Orleans Pelicans are reeling at the moment, dropping each of their last six games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry (oblique) suffered an injury for Golden State on Wednesday night, and he’s set to miss around a month. That's a major blow to a Warriors team that had won eight games in a row (and has now lost two in row) before Curry went down.

New Orleans had a rough 2025-26 season, and things haven’t changed with the team making very few changes to the roster in the offseason, Point guard Dejounte Murray has requested a trade, which adds yet another issue to a Pelicans team that is way out of the mix for a playoff spot in the West.

Can Golden State and star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg stay afloat with Curry out of the lineup?

The Warriors are favored on the road in this matchup, so let’s dive into those odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -3.5 (-112)

Pelicans +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Warriors: -167

Pelicans: +140

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Warriors record: 8-5

Pelicans record: 4-10

Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Report

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

Moses Moody – out

Gui Santos – questionable

Brandon Williams – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Malik Dia – questionable

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Trendon Watford – out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – questionable

Julian Reese – questionable

Warriors vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandin Podziemski OVER 2.5 3-Pointer Made (-128)

This season, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting an impressive 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Podz should have a bigger role in the Golden State offense with Curry out, and he's made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six of his 11 games in the 2026-27 season.

The Pelicans are pretty average against the 3, allowing opponents to shoot 35.3 percent (17th in the league) from beyond the arc while also ranking 16th in opponent 3s made per game.

I'm a fan of the volume here for Podziemski, as he's taken at least 11 shots from three in two of his last three games. That gives him a pretty solid floor in this prop, and with Curry out, he's going to need to score more for Golden State to have a chance to win.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

New Orleans’ four-game winning streak earlier this season was a complete fluke, as the team has now dropped six in a row and ranks 25th in the NBA in net rating.

To make matters worse, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III and others are set to miss this game against Golden State. So, while it may seem shocking that the Warriors are road favorites without Curry, I still think they’re the side to bet.

Golden State hasn’t been completely hopeless without the two-time MVP, and the Pelicans (29th in defensive rating) are going to provide very little resistance to an offense that is one of the 10 best in the league through the first month.

New Orleans has also struggled at home, going 2-4 against the spread when set as a home underdog.

I am going to avoid taking the points and simply bet on the Warriors to win this matchup and keep themselves in the playoff mix in the Western Conference.

Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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