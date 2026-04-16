The Golden State Warriors put up a great performance in the second half to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. They now head down to Phoenix, where the Suns are waiting after a loss to Portland.

That was just the Warriors’ second win in their last nine games, while Phoenix has alternated wins and losses since losing two straight to open the month.

Phoenix is now 45-38 overall this season while Golden State is 38-45 after its Play-In win.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Warriors vs. Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +2.5 (-102)

Suns -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Warriors +120

Suns -142

Total

219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

The Warriors have struggled on the road this season at 16-26, and have a worse record overall, yet the Suns are still just short favorites against Golden State.

Phoenix’s -142 odds imply a 58.68% chance of advancing to the NBA Playoffs.

Suns Slight Favorites Over Golden State

The Suns have struggled to find consistency recently. They put together two straight wins just once in the last month, beating Utah and Memphis on March 28 and 30. It’s been up and down for Phoenix since then.

The pressure is arguably on Phoenix in this one, though, as the Warriors are more or less playing with house money. They lost three straight games and seven of eight to end the regular season. In fact, Golden State is just 7-16 since February 28.

The Warriors did win three of four meetings during the regular season over the Suns, including a 101-97 victory in the only head-to-head matchup this calendar year.

The good news for Phoenix is that a No. 7 seed has never been eliminated in the Play-In Tournament, while a No. 10 seed has advanced just once.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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