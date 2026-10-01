West Virginia vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Iowa State Cyclones host the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa State has alternated wins and losses in its first four games, most recently falling 31-17 to Utah as +7.5 home underdogs.

Meanwhile, West Virginia won its first three contests, including a 38-27 upset win at Virginia, before getting blown out by Oklahoma State at home last week.

Iowa State got a 28-16 road win over West Virginia back in 2024. The Cyclones have won five of six matchups against the Mountaineers dating back to 2018.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 matchup.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

West Virginia +3.5 (-115)

Iowa State -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

West Virginia: +146

Iowa State: -162

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

West Virginia vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): TNT

West Virginia record: 3-1

Iowa State record: 2-2

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch

Jaylen Raynor, Quarterback, Iowa State

Jaylen Raynor transferred to Iowa State after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Arkansas State. He’s off to a so-so start with the Cyclones, completing just 54.3% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Raynor uses his legs as a weapon, too, scoring three touchdowns and racking up 137 yards on 31 carries through four games.

The senior will look to make his mark in a Big 12 matchup against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

West Virginia has gone over the total in each of its four games thus far, and I don’t see that changing in this one.

The Mountaineers have scored at least 24 points in each game, including 31 or more in their first three contests. The Cyclones struggled against Iowa and Utah, putting up 13 and 17 points, but they should have an easier time at home against West Virginia.

Furthermore, West Virginia has allowed at least 24 points in three of its four games, including 41 to Oklahoma State last week.

This could be a back-and-forth affair in Iowa, which should lead to a high-scoring game.

Pick: OVER 52.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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