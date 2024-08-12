When Is Justin Herbert Coming Back? (Impact on Chargers Win Total Amidst Quarterback's Injury)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was absent from the team's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with an injury to his plantar fascia in his right foot, which is a little concerning with Week 1 just a few weeks away.
Herbert has been on the field for the Chargers during training camp, but it was Easton Stick and Max Duggan who led the way in the preseason opener for Jim Harbaugh's squad.
After missing the postseason in the 2023 season, the Chargers are hoping to make a push in the AFC for a playoff spot this season, but they'll need Herbert healthy to make that happen.
Here's the latest on his injury and how it may impact the Chargers in the betting market.
Latest Justin Herbert Injury Update
Earlier this offseason, Herbert was recommended to spend two weeks in the boot before having a gradual return to play.
He still is expected to be ready for the regular season, but based on this recommendation, he should shed the walking boot later this week if all is well.
The Chargers don't really need to see Herbert in the preseason, but with a new head coach leading L.A., it would be nice to see him take a few snaps in game action.
Recently, Harbaugh stated that the rehab for Herbert and his progression has been "very positive."
There has not been an update on whether or not Herbert will play this preseason as of now.
Chargers Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 8.5 (Over -155/Under +130)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Even though Herbert is banged up, oddsmakers are holding steady with the Chargers' win total projection at 8.5 games.
In fact, at DraftKings Sportsbook, the OVER on the Chargers' win total has better odds at -155 (an implied probability of 60.78 percent) that Los Angeles will win nine or more games than fall short of that number.
Herbert's health will be massive for an offense that lost Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams in the offseason. While oddsmakers appear to think he will be ready for Week 1, the Chargers win total -- and Week 1 odds against the Las Vegas Raiders -- are worth monitoring until Herbert returns to full practice.
As of now, the Chargers are three-point favorites at home against the Raiders in Week 1 on Sept. 8.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.