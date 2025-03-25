When was the Last Time Houston Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Houston Cougars were a popular team to slot into the winners space of people's NCAA Tournament brackets, but they had the toughest Round of 32 matchup of all No. 1 seeds, having to face an underseeded Gonzaga team.
Houston got the job done, beating the Bulldogs in an exciting 81-76 affair. Unfortunately, things won't get much easier for Houston as the next top three teams are also in the Sweet 16. The Midwest is the only region where the top four teams have all advanced through the first two rounds.
Let's take a look at Houston's tournament history and then I'll break down their odds of winning the National Championship.
Has Houston Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, Houston has never won the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars were the tournament runner-up in back-to-back years in 1983 and 1984.
Here are their best finishes in the NCAA Tournament:
- Tournament runner-up: 1983, 1984
- Final Four: 1967, 1968, 1982, 1983, 1984, 2021
- Elite Eight: 1967, 1968, 1982, 1983, 1984, 2021, 2022
- Sweet 16: 1956, 1961, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1971, 1982, 1983, 1984, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025
Houston has reached the Final Four six times in school history, the most recent in 2021, but has yet to be able to get over the hump and win the National Championship. This is the sixth-straight time they Cougars have made a Sweet 16 appearance.
Houston National Championships Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Midwest Region Odds
- Houston -115
- Tennessee +240
- Kentucky +650
- Purdue +700
Houston National Championship Odds
- Houston +550
Houston is the odds on favorite to win the Midwest Region at -115, an implied probability of 53.49%. It would be the Cougars' first Final Four appearance since 2021.
Houston is listed at +550 to win the National Championship, the longest odds of the four No. 1 seeds.
The Cougars are set at 7.5-point favorites to Purdue on Friday night in what will be the finale of the Sweet 16.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
