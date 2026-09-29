White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 1

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros open up their AL Wild Card Series with Game 1 on Tuesday evening.

Both of these teams went down to the wire before clinching their playoff berth, with Houston going all the way to Game 162.

Playing in the postseason is an accomplishment in itself for the White Sox, who lost over 100 games in each of the last three seasons. They’ll look to keep defying expectations as road underdogs in this series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-194)

Astros -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

White Sox +102

Astros -123

Total

8 (Over -117/Under -103)

White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Hagen Smith (3-3, 1.29 ERA)

Astros: AJ Blubaugh (5-5, 3.66 ERA)

Hagen Smith is starting a bullpen game for the White Sox in this one. The rookie made one start in his 18 appearances this year, throwing two shutout innings against the Pirates on Sept. 10.

It will also be a bullpen game for the Astros, with AJ Blubaugh getting the start. The right-hander led the majors with 96 relief innings this season. He’s had a rough September so far, allowing 10 runs on as many hits in 9.2 innings in his last 10 appearances.

White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

White Sox record: 84-78

Astros record: 81-81

White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Bases (-106)

Yordan Alvarez carried the Astros all year long and finished the season strong. He ended the regular season on a 12-game hitting streak, going 17 for 44 with four home runs and four doubles in that span.

I’d also consider taking Alvarez to hit a home run at +329. It feels like those odds should be longer given Chicago’s pitching plans. He did hit 23 of his 42 home runs at home, after all.

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We have not one but two teams throwing a bullpen game in Houston for Game 1, and I’m all over the OVER tonight.

Both of these teams have been playing important games for a while now, and they’ve both been swinging the bat rather well. The Astros have a league-leading .856 OPS in the last 15 days, with the White Sox not too far behind at .773. That’s helped Chicago score 81 runs in 13 games and the Astros score 65 runs in their dozen contests.

This game should fly OVER the total, and I like a run to be scored in the first inning at a pick’em price as well.

Pick: OVER 8 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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