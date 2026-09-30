White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 2

The Chicago White Sox were the only road team in MLB to get a win in Game 1 of the wild card round, and they now have a chance to eliminate the Houston Astros on Wednesday evening at Daikin Park.

The White Sox got on the board early in Game 1, scoring four runs in the four frames to propel them to a 6-3 victory. Now, they turn to right-hander Sean Burke (3.34 ERA in the regular season) with a chance to close out this series.

The Astros have one-time All-Star Hunter Brown on the bump as they look to save their season, but Houston (81-81 in the regular season) isn’t your typical division winner. The Astros have a ton of flaws on their roster despite the fact that they finished the season fourth in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). Houston was just 24th in MLB in team ERA during the regular season and was three games under .500 at home.

Both of these starters made two starts against their opponent in the regular season, faring well in both outings.

Burke allowed just three runs (two earned) across 11.2 innings against the Astros, striking out 10 in his first start. He also gave up just five hits while Chicago went 1-1.

Brown was equally as good, leading Houston to a 2-0 mark in his outings against Chicago. The right-hander allowed eight hits and two earned runs across 13.0 innings, striking out 14.

So, which starter has the edge in Game 2?

Oddsmakers have set Houston as the favorite in this matchup as it looks to keep its season alive. Let’s dive right into the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this AL wild card showdown on Wednesday evening.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-191)

Astros -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

White Sox: +121

Astros: -147

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Sean Burke (11-7, 3.34 ERA)

Houston: Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Series: Chicago leads 1-0

White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Brown 6+ Strikeouts (-176)

This season, Brown ranks in the 83rd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 61st percentile in whiff percentage amongst MLB pitchers.

The one-time All-Star punched out exactly seven batters in both of his starts against Chicago (he’s +110 to do that again today), so I don’t mind moving his K’s prop down to 6+ in Game 2.

Chicago averaged 9.21 strikeouts per game this season, and it had the fifth-worst strikeout rate in MLB during the regular season. Brown cleared this prop in half of his starts (10-of-20) in the 2026 regular season, and I expect him to shut down this offense for the third time this season on Wednesday.

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I’m going to trust both starters in this matchup, even though these teams combined for seven of the nine runs scored in Game 1 in the first five innings.

Brown was limited to just 20 starts in 2026 due to injuries, but he was one of the best pitchers in baseball when he was out there, ranking in the 81st percentile in expected ERA and the 90th percentile in expected batting average against.

Burke didn’t have numbers that strong – he was in the 65th percentile in expected ERA and the 67th in expected BAA – but both had sub-4.00 expected ERAs and actual ERAs during the regular season.

Houston’s offense was pretty solid in the regular season, ranking in the top 10 in the league in OPS and wRC+, but it mustered just five total hits off of Burke in 11.2 innings. The White Sox (fifth in wRC+) didn’t fare well against Brown, scoring two total runs against him in 13.0 innings.

So, why not take the UNDER in the first five frames on Wednesday?

I think we could see some regression from these offenses, and both Burke and Brown are strong strikeout pitchers, ranking in the 72nd (Burke) and 83rd (Brown) percentile in strikeout percentage this season.

That should help them work out of any jams early in the game, and it also should keep some of the variance that can occur when a pitcher allows a ton of batted balls in play.

With this total all the way up at 4.5, I think the UNDER is a great play with Houston’s season on the line.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-145 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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