White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

Two American League division leaders wrap up a four-game set on Thursday afternoon, as the Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox with a chance to take three out of four games in this series.

Houston has just a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West standings, so every game matters down the stretch of the regular season. Meanwhile, the White Sox have seen their lead over the Cleveland Guardians drop to just three games, even though they are seven games over .500 this season.

Both of these teams are in a good spot to make the postseason, but they need to avoid any major losing streak over the final month of action.

On Thursday, Houston turns to ace Hunter Brown (3.33 ERA) for the 16th time this season, as he looks to build on a strong August where he posted a 3.18 ERA. Somehow, Houston won just one of his five outing last month.

The White Sox are set to counter with veteran Luis Castillo, who was added in a deal with the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline. Castillo has struggled in 2026, posting a 5.31 ERA in 25 outings (22 starts).

Let’s take a look at the odds for this matchup, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s series finale.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-158)

Astros -1.5 (+131)

Moneyline

White Sox: +134

Astros: -162

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Luis Castillo (4-10, 5.31 ERA)

Houston: Hunter Brown (4-3, 3.33 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, CHSN, Space City Home Network

White Sox record: 73-66

Astros record: 71-69

White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+234)

Houston Astros star and AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez has homered just one time in the last two weeks, but he has an ideal matchup on Thursday afternoon against the White Sox.

Alvarez is still hitting .317 with 37 homers and a 1.037 OPS, homering 28 times with a .335 batting average against right-handed pitching. Now, he takes on the struggling Castillo, who has given up 23 home runs in 25 appearances this season.

The biggest reason to bet on Alvarez is career history against Castillo.

The Astros star is 11-for-21 (.524 batting average) with a double, four home runs and an OPS of 1.726 against Castillo in his career. There are very few pitchers that Alvarez has been better against, and Castillo is in the midst of one of the worst years of his career.

I’ll back the AL MVP favorite to smack his 38th homer of the year on Thursday afternoon.

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

The Astros are just 7-8 in Brown’s 15 starts this season, but the young right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his outings.

Brown sits in the 71st percentile in expected ERA and the 89th percentile in expected batting average against, giving him a massive edge over the veteran Castillo. This season, Castillo ranks in the 15th percentile in expected ERA and the 10th percentile in expected BAA, and he hasn’t found his All-Star form since being traded from Seattle to Chicago.

In five starts with the White Sox, Castillo has a 6.45 ERA, yet the team has found a way to win two of those games. Things are going to get a lot tougher against Houston, which ranks ninth in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

The Astros can take this series – and improve their lead in the AL West – with a win on Thursday afternoon.

I’m going to bet on Brown making that happen after he posted a 3.18 ERA in five August starts.

Pick: Astros Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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