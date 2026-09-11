White Sox vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Chicago White Sox are looking to get back on track as they hit the road for a weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The White Sox now hold a 1.5-game lead in the AL Central after getting swept by the Pirates, and the Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention after getting swept in San Francisco.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 11.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox -1.5 (+151)

Cardinals +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

White Sox -114

Cardinals -106

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

White Sox vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (9-8, 4.47 ERA)

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-14, 5.57 ERA)

Anthony Kay has struggled as of late, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) on 18 hits in 13.2 innings across his last three starts. He allowed at least four earned runs in each of those outings.

Matthew Liberatore hasn’t been great, either, yielding 17 runs (16 earned) on 19 hits in 14 innings across his last three outings.

White Sox vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, CARD

White Sox record: 75-71

Cardinals record: 72-75

White Sox vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Joshua Baez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+109)

Joshua Baez has been a bright spot for the Cardinals since getting called up. He did go through some struggles, but he is hitting .326 (14 for 43) with 11 runs scored and 7 RBI in his last 13 games.

Baez has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in eight straight starts, and he’s batting .257 vs. LHP (.238 overall) this season.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Both of these pitchers have been struggling as of late, and I see that continuing tonight.

Kay and Liberatore have each allowed more than a few runs in three straight starts, and while Chicago’s offense sputtered against the Pirates, the Sox did score 10 runs in their previous game.

Pick: OVER 8 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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