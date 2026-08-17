White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs have different vibes heading into their three-game series at Wrigley Field to begin the week.

The White Sox just swept the Tigers in Detroit, while the Cubs lost two of three to the Cardinals and three of their last four overall.

The Sox took two of three from the Cubs back in May after the NL squad won five of six meetings last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Cubs on Monday, Aug. 17.

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-155)

Cubs -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

White Sox +150

Cubs -161

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

White Sox vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74 ERA)

Luis Castillo struggled in his White Sox debut, allowing five runs in four innings against Boston. However, he bounced back with seven shutout innings against the Reds, racking up 10 strikeouts with just two walks and one hit in a 5-0 White Sox win.

Shota Imanaga was pitching better before his last start, when he allowed four runs on six hits in 4.2 innings against the Nationals. He got roughed up by the White Sox last year to the tune of seven runs on 12 hits in three innings.

White Sox vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 17

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MARQ

White Sox record: 65-58

Cubs record: 72-53

White Sox vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Bases (+129)

Seiya Suzuki has found some power over the last week, going 8 for 24 with two home runs and four doubles. He’s not going to have a 4-for-4 type of night too often, but the slugger is more than capable of getting an extra-base hit on any given night.

In his last 19 games, Suzuki is 23 for 76 (.303) with four home runs and eight doubles, recording multiple bases in 12 of those contests.

White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I think there’s some value on the White Sox tonight against their crosstown rivals.

The Sox just got a sweep in Detroit while the Cubs lost the final two games against the Cardinals at home.

Luis Castillo was fantastic in his last start, striking out 10 in seven one-hit innings against the Reds. On the flip side, Shota Imanaga was chased in the fifth inning last time out, allowing four runs on six hits in 4.2 frames against the Nationals.

The White Sox took two of three from the Cubs back in May, and I think they have a fighting chance tonight at Wrigley Field.

Pick: White Sox +150

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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