White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Crosstown Classic continues on Tuesday night after an extra-innings thriller between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs last night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs, including a walk-off in the 10th inning, as the Cubs won a back-and-forth affair against the White Sox to open the series.

That ended a three-game winning streak for the Sox, and a two-game skid for the Cubs.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-136)

Cubs -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

White Sox +158

Cubs -170

Total

9 (Over -118/Under -102)

White Sox vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Bryan Hudson (3-4, 3.14 ERA)

Cubs: Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA)

Bryan Hudson is set to serve as the opener for the seventh time this season. He’s allowed one run (a home run) on three hits in seven innings as a starter this year.

Kevin Gausman struggled in his second start with the Cubs, allowing six runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings against the Nationals. This will be his first Cubs start at Wrigley Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MARQ, TBS

White Sox record: 65-59

Cubs record: 73-53

White Sox vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Kevin Gausman OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-128)

Kevin Gausman has been pretty disappointing this season after posting a 3.59 ERA last year. He’s been getting hit around a lot, allowing at least five hits in 18 of his 25 starts.

Of those seven better starts, four of them came in his first 10 starts of the season. And while he did only yield four hits in his first Cubs start, that was against the Royals.

White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

These teams have both been profitable when betting the OVER this season, and that rang true in the series opener last night. The White Sox are now 72-52 to the OVER, with the Cubs not too far behind at 68-58.

Neither pitching situation gives me much confidence, and we could very well see another back-and-forth game tonight at Wrigley Field.

Pick: OVER 9 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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