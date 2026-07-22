White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

There have been plenty of runs in the first two games of the American League series between the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers. The White Sox won the opener 10-3, and then the Rangers bounced back with a 10-0 win on Monday night.

The two teams will wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday night.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

White Sox +1.5 (-220)

Rangers -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

White Sox -110

Rangers -110

Total

OVER 8.5 (-125)

UNDER 8.5 (+105)

White Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Anthony Kay, LHP (6-4, 4.24 ERA)

Texas: Tyler Alexander, LHP (1-1, 2.79 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, presented by Progressive, Chicago Sports Network

White Sox record: 53-47

Rangers record: 51-50

White Sox vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Nimmo OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+133)

Anthony Kay, a left-handed pitcher, gets the start for the White Sox today, so let's target a member of the Rangers who knows how to hit lefties to have a big game. Brandon Nimmo is the name I've landed on. His batting average improves from .249 against right-handed pitchers to .323 against left-handed pitchers. Let's bet on him to record 2+ total bases at +133 odds.

White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Rangers to take care of business at home:

We have a battle of lefties set to take place tonight when Anthony Kay (4.24 ERA) of the White Sox takes on Tyler Alexander (2.79 ERA) of the Rangers. Not only does Alexander have the better numbers so far this season, but the Rangers have been one of the best teams in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers. The Rangers rank third in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season, while the White Sox come in at 12th. With the Rangers playing at home, they should be bigger favorites in this spot.

Pick: Rangers -110 via Caesars

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