White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22
In this story:
There have been plenty of runs in the first two games of the American League series between the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers. The White Sox won the opener 10-3, and then the Rangers bounced back with a 10-0 win on Monday night.
The two teams will wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday night.
White Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- White Sox +1.5 (-220)
- Rangers -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- White Sox -110
- Rangers -110
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-125)
- UNDER 8.5 (+105)
White Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Anthony Kay, LHP (6-4, 4.24 ERA)
- Texas: Tyler Alexander, LHP (1-1, 2.79 ERA)
White Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, presented by Progressive, Chicago Sports Network
- White Sox record: 53-47
- Rangers record: 51-50
White Sox vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Nimmo OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+133)
Anthony Kay, a left-handed pitcher, gets the start for the White Sox today, so let's target a member of the Rangers who knows how to hit lefties to have a big game. Brandon Nimmo is the name I've landed on. His batting average improves from .249 against right-handed pitchers to .323 against left-handed pitchers. Let's bet on him to record 2+ total bases at +133 odds.
White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Rangers to take care of business at home:
We have a battle of lefties set to take place tonight when Anthony Kay (4.24 ERA) of the White Sox takes on Tyler Alexander (2.79 ERA) of the Rangers. Not only does Alexander have the better numbers so far this season, but the Rangers have been one of the best teams in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers. The Rangers rank third in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season, while the White Sox come in at 12th. With the Rangers playing at home, they should be bigger favorites in this spot.
Pick: Rangers -110 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets