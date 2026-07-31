White Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Chicago White Sox hit the road starting with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

The White Sox went 3-4 on their homestand, but they did just win their final two games against the Yankees.

Playing in Tampa Bay has been tough for any team this season, though. The Rays are now 40-16 at home, including 5-1 on their current homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Rays on Friday, July 31.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-182)

Rays -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

White Sox +118

Rays -142

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

White Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.25 ERA)

Rays: Nick Martinez (10-2, 2.45 ERA)

Erick Fedde has a 4.61 ERA in 11 starts and a 3.83 ERA in 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season. He’s allowed five runs in 8.1 innings across his last two starts, which were his two most recent outings.

Nick Martinez has allowed a single run on 10 hits in 12 innings since the All-Star break. He’s been fantastic all season long for the Rays and threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox last year with Cincinnati.

White Sox vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, RAYS

White Sox record: 57-51

Rays record: 64-44

White Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Martinez UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-124)

Nick Martinez hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a game in over a month, allowing a total of five runs in his last five starts. On the season, he’s gone UNDER 2.5 earned runs in 16 of his 20 starts.

Chicago’s offense has been hit or miss recently, and I think Martinez can keep the Sox on their toes tonight.

White Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays have gone 5-1 on their current homestand to improve to an incredible 40-16 at Tropicana Field this season. Meanwhile, the White Sox are just 23-30 on the road (34-21 at home).

Erick Fedde has been just good enough in recent starts to keep the White Sox in games, but it’ll be tough tonight in Tampa Bay.

Nick Martinez has been fantastic for the Rays this season, with just one run on 10 hits in 12 innings in his last two starts.

Pick: Rays -142

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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