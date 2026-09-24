White Sox vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Chicago White Sox remain one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central heading into a major matchup on Thursday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals have long been eliminated from the playoffs, but they played the spoiler role on Wednesday, beating Chicago 5-4 to set up a rubber match on Thursday.

These teams have played back-to-back high-scoring games, leading to a total of 8.5 (heavily juiced to the OVER) in this series finale.

Chicago has David Sandlin (6.29 ERA) on the mound for his eighth appearance of the season against Kansas City’s Randy Dobnak (3.08 ERA). The White Sox are close to locking up a playoff spot, sitting three games ahead of the Texas Rangers and 3.5 games up on the Baltimore Orioles heading into Thursday’s action.

Oddsmakers have set the White Sox as favorites in this AL Central clash, but can they come through?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 24.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox -1.5 (+134)

Royals +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

White Sox: -125

Royals: +104

Total

8.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

White Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Chicago: David Sandlin (2-2, 6.29 ERA)

Kansas City: Randy Dobnak (3-4, 3.08 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Royals.TV

White Sox record: 81-77

Royals record: 68-90

White Sox vs. Royals Best MLB Prop bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been hot for the Royals over the last week, hitting .375 with nine hits, one double and six runs scored across six games.

While Witt’s power is down this season (31 doubles, 18 home runs), he’s still been a hits machine, batting .282 with an .804 OPS.

So, I don’t mind backing him against Sandlin and the White Sox, especially after the Royals scored 16 runs over the first two games of this series.

Sandlin has given up 31 hits in 34.1 innings of work, and Witt has multiple three-hit games over the last week. He’s worth a look with this prop set at plus money on Thursday.

White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

No team in MLB has hit the OVER more than the Chicago White Sox, as they’re 90-66-2 to the OVER in 2026, hitting it at a 57.7 percent clip.

This series has seen 25 and nine combined runs through the first two games, and I think this pitching matchup sets up well for another high-scoring affair on Thursday.

Sandlin has struggled a bit in his first seven MLB appearances, allowing an ERA over 6.00. He’s given up at least three runs in five of his outings, including eight runs on nine hits in two starts this month.

Meanwhile, Dobnak has seen his ERA skyrocket in Sept. (5.91 over four outings), and he ranks in the 26th percentile in expected ERA and the fourth percentile in expected BAA in 2026.

The White Sox offense has been humming as of late, ranking seventh in runs scored over the last 30 days. So, it wouldn’t shock me if both teams hang a crooked number early against these starters.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .