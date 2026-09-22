White Sox vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Chicago White Sox are looking to chase down the AL Central title when they visit the Kansas City Royals for a three-game set starting on Tuesday night.

The White Sox are just one game behind Cleveland in the AL Central after taking three of four from the Tigers at home.

On the flip side, the Royals have been out of contention for quite some time and just got swept in Pittsburgh to go 1-7 in their last eight games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Royals on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox -1.5 (+135)

Royals +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline

White Sox -125

Royals +104

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

White Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (9-9, 4.41 ERA)

Royals: Daniel Lynch IV (6-5, 3.29 ERA)

Anthony Kay bounced back with four shutout innings in Cleveland last time out. He had allowed 18 runs (17 earned) in 17.2 innings in his previous four starts.

Daniel Lynch IV also had a good start last time out, allowing just two hits in five shutout innings in Houston.

White Sox vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, ROYL

White Sox record: 80-76

Royals record: 67-89

White Sox vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Daniel Lynch IV UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-139)

Lynch isn’t exactly a strikeout pitcher. He has 52 strikeouts in 76.2 innings this season, including just 17 strikeouts in 30.2 innings as a starter.

Lynch has yet to reach four strikeouts in a start this season, and I don’t think he has it in him against a hungry White Sox team that should be looking to put the ball in play.

White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I don’t quite understand why the White Sox aren’t bigger favorites tonight in Kansas City.

Kay vs. Lynch is more or less a wash on the mound, and the White Sox have both more to play for and are playing better as of late.

The Royals’ lone win in their last eight games did come with Lynch on the mound, so perhaps that plays a part, but Chicago won six straight meetings against Kansas City before the Royals’ victory on June 28.

I’ll take the White Sox as slight road favorites, and would consider the run line as well.

Pick: White Sox -125

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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