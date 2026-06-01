White Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox are set to face off for the second series in as many weeks.

The White Sox took three of four from Minnesota before finishing their homestand with a sweep of the Tigers, while the Twins went on to get swept in Pittsburgh to finish their road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Twins on Monday, June 1.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-156)

Twins -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

White Sox +135

Twins -163

Total

8.0 (Over -106/Under -114)

White Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

White Sox: David Sandlin (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Twins: Joe Ryan (3-3, 2.94 ERA)

David Sandlin is expected to get another start after a dazzling MLB debut. He retired 18 straight batters after allowing a leadoff home run to Byron Buxton against the Twins last week.

Joe Ryan also threw a gem in last week’s series. He allowed two runs on five hits in 7.2 innings for another great start by the Twins right-hander.

White Sox vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 29

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MNMT

White Sox record: 32-27

Twins record: 27-33

White Sox vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Joe Ryan OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-158)

Joe Ryan has put together a few strong starts in a row after leaving early with an injury to start May. That includes three straight starts of at least seven strikeouts, including nine punchouts against the White Sox last week.

Ryan has now had back-to-back nine-strikeout outings, so this is a play that’s definitely worth laddering up a few more strikeouts.

White Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Chicago’s lone loss in its last seven games and Minnesota’s lone win in that span came with Ryan on the mound. However, I can’t trust the Twins as big favorites given how they’re swinging the bats as of late.

Instead, I’ll be all over the UNDER tonight in Minnesota. Sandlin had a spectacular debut for Chicago, and Ryan has found a groove for the Twins.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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